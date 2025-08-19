I like RDR but he has nothing for Khamzat.

I would favor Chimaev, but I can certainly see how RDR might give him pause in certain areas. The dude doesn't accept being on the back foot. He's always about forward pressure, even when he's getting lit up. He also has a really good gas tank for five rounds. Khamzat's best tool to try and relieve pressure and drive opponents back is the threat of his wrestling, but would he be willing to test his top game against RDR's vaunted BJJ? I don't really know, but I'd be excited to see it.



On the feet, RDR has more striking reps but he isn't exactly a technician. His knees are dangerous, whether he's using that step-in variant or delivering them from the clinch. He has a... serviceable jab. The rest of his stand-up is sorta garbage. It could end up being a fight where Khamzat never really commits to getting on top of RDR and instead just dumps him on the mat intermittently while defending de Ridder's takedown entries and looking to land strikes of his own. Assuming his gas tank holds up in that sort of contest, I would favor Chimaev and I wouldn't be overly surprised if he finds the TKO.