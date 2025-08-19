  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

I like RDR but he has nothing for Khamzat.

MigitAs

MigitAs

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Oct 10, 2011
Messages
9,370
Reaction score
14,144
RDR and Fluffy imo need to fight it out to see who is the most interesting middleweight contender but I’m also ok with it just being 1. RDR then 2. Fluffy

Random thought: is Fluffy a Gabriel iglesias fan? That’s the only thing I think of when I hear fluffy.

Anyway RDR looked ok against Bo and Rob, but he also didn’t look good enough based on those performances to really offer anything to challenge Khamzat.

I know you guys don’t like MMAmath but still

DDP and Khamzat both finished Rob, and both became champs.

RDR eked out a decision but got dropped and looked generally too open defensively.

The man does not have exceptional TDD, the man does not have exceptional striking, he has pretty good grappling but I don’t know if he’s even exceptional in that regard. Imo his strength is flowing and being “awkward” and using that to create openings but we just saw what Khamzat does to an “awkward” style; he dominates with brutal efficiency.

TLDR: RDR has nothing for Khamzat his defence in striking and grappling is not even close to where it needs to be.
 
jeff7b9 said:
RDR is taking his goofy giraffe on skates ass very close to his glass ceiling right now.

I would not be remotely surprised if he gets fucked up by his next opponent.

That terrible ass standup ain't gonna fly vs the top 5.
Click to expand...
Fluffy probably does him like he did Dolidze
 
Rdr finished Rob ... And has a nice win streak . Style wise he's a great grapple who can strike...

That fight is gonna be a good one.
And imovov and borralo won't be ready for a long time..
 
cburm said:
Rdr finished Rob ... And has a nice win streak . Style wise he's a great grapple who can strike...

That fight is gonna be a good one.
And imovov and borralo won't be ready for a long time..
Click to expand...
rob who?
 
MigitAs said:
RDR and Fluffy imo need to fight it out to see who is the most interesting middleweight contender but I’m also ok with it just being 1. RDR then 2. Fluffy

Random thought: is Fluffy a Gabriel iglesias fan? That’s the only thing I think of when I hear fluffy.

Anyway RDR looked ok against Bo and Rob, but he also didn’t look good enough based on those performances to really offer anything to challenge Khamzat.

I know you guys don’t like MMAmath but still

DDP and Khamzat both finished Rob, and both became champs.

RDR eked out a decision but got dropped and looked generally too open defensively.

The man does not have exceptional TDD, the man does not have exceptional striking, he has pretty good grappling but I don’t know if he’s even exceptional in that regard. Imo his strength is flowing and being “awkward” and using that to create openings but we just saw what Khamzat does to an “awkward” style; he dominates with brutal efficiency.

TLDR: RDR has nothing for Khamzat his defence in striking and grappling is not even close to where it needs to be.
Click to expand...
Good thing he has nothing to worry about against pillow fist Khamzat, just gotta work on not being laid on for 25 mins is all.
 
I would favor Chimaev, but I can certainly see how RDR might give him pause in certain areas. The dude doesn't accept being on the back foot. He's always about forward pressure, even when he's getting lit up. He also has a really good gas tank for five rounds. Khamzat's best tool to try and relieve pressure and drive opponents back is the threat of his wrestling, but would he be willing to test his top game against RDR's vaunted BJJ? I don't really know, but I'd be excited to see it.

On the feet, RDR has more striking reps but he isn't exactly a technician. His knees are dangerous, whether he's using that step-in variant or delivering them from the clinch. He has a... serviceable jab. The rest of his stand-up is sorta garbage. It could end up being a fight where Khamzat never really commits to getting on top of RDR and instead just dumps him on the mat intermittently while defending de Ridder's takedown entries and looking to land strikes of his own. Assuming his gas tank holds up in that sort of contest, I would favor Chimaev and I wouldn't be overly surprised if he finds the TKO.
 
If Khamzat is really going to turn around in a couple months and thats the name that lines up with the date, I'm fine with it. The sport doesn't always need #1 contenders perfectly lined up as much as it needs steady activity, especially out of champions. But Khamzat mentioned hurting his foot so I doubt this would happen.
 
jeskola said:
Not sure why people are overlooking Imavov and Borralho , the winner there likely gets first crack at Khamzat, then the RDR Fluffy winner assuming they fight each other.
Click to expand...
Imavov has no chance against Khamzat because of his terrible grappling. I believe Caio when he said Imavov got tapped 5 times in 10 minutes by Khamzat in training.
 
I think Khamzat will be able to choose where the fight will take place, so why wouldn't he just choose to stand and KO RDR?
 
imo best move vs hamzat would be this cause the dudes like an aligator going for those takedowns. Just gotta squash! 1755582430624.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JoeRowe
If Khamzat Is Serious About Fighting At UFC 321
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
1K
Dark C3PO
Dark C3PO
Pain4Pain
RDR has poor defense and how to exploit it
Replies
13
Views
392
TheMMAnalyst
TheMMAnalyst
baba2008
Props to RDR
Replies
2
Views
293
Qays Stetkevich
Qays Stetkevich
JoeRowe
Possible Downside of Khamzat Being Champ
2
Replies
30
Views
395
MDoza
M
Al Tair
Why all the hate for Bo ?
2 3
Replies
49
Views
2K
Local Plata
Local Plata

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,271,420
Messages
57,715,840
Members
175,818
Latest member
tigersmoosh

Share this page

Back
Top