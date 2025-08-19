I like RDR but he has nothing for Khamzat.

MigitAs
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Oct 10, 2011
- Messages
- 9,370
- Reaction score
- 14,144
RDR and Fluffy imo need to fight it out to see who is the most interesting middleweight contender but I’m also ok with it just being 1. RDR then 2. Fluffy
Random thought: is Fluffy a Gabriel iglesias fan? That’s the only thing I think of when I hear fluffy.
Anyway RDR looked ok against Bo and Rob, but he also didn’t look good enough based on those performances to really offer anything to challenge Khamzat.
I know you guys don’t like MMAmath but still
DDP and Khamzat both finished Rob, and both became champs.
RDR eked out a decision but got dropped and looked generally too open defensively.
The man does not have exceptional TDD, the man does not have exceptional striking, he has pretty good grappling but I don’t know if he’s even exceptional in that regard. Imo his strength is flowing and being “awkward” and using that to create openings but we just saw what Khamzat does to an “awkward” style; he dominates with brutal efficiency.
TLDR: RDR has nothing for Khamzat his defence in striking and grappling is not even close to where it needs to be.
Random thought: is Fluffy a Gabriel iglesias fan? That’s the only thing I think of when I hear fluffy.
Anyway RDR looked ok against Bo and Rob, but he also didn’t look good enough based on those performances to really offer anything to challenge Khamzat.
I know you guys don’t like MMAmath but still
DDP and Khamzat both finished Rob, and both became champs.
RDR eked out a decision but got dropped and looked generally too open defensively.
The man does not have exceptional TDD, the man does not have exceptional striking, he has pretty good grappling but I don’t know if he’s even exceptional in that regard. Imo his strength is flowing and being “awkward” and using that to create openings but we just saw what Khamzat does to an “awkward” style; he dominates with brutal efficiency.
TLDR: RDR has nothing for Khamzat his defence in striking and grappling is not even close to where it needs to be.