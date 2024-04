Oedad said: Ok but if its really just the far right holding up border reform they could do the exact same thing they did to advance a vote for Ukraine and force a vote on the border bill.



They could force votes on gun control, weed legalization, bans on insider trading, healthcare reform, voting rights and election security, etc.



All it takes is 1 or two members on the appropriate committees to buck the caucus system and we could vote on widely popular bills everyday.

Ok, fair. I should have not relegated it to merely the FAR right. It's more people than just the extremists on the right. This is simple politics for the right. Funding Ukraine and Israel is a political winner for the House Republicans, who have essentially done nothing for years now.Trump wields a lot of control over certain members on the far right in the House. He clearly wants no money for Ukraine and no money for the Border. Buy other more moderate members of the House (if there are still moderates) are fully aware Ukraine funding in particular is popular in many of their districts.