Elections I know it's early doors but

Who do you reckon we're going to be watching in 3 years debate for the presidency?

I really fancied Wes Moore as our next Obama but he's said no. Josh Shapiro I like, Mark Kelly being a serviceman and astronaut, there's a big guy billionaire that Dildo Baggins was slagging off about his weight who's been really impassioned recently.

GOP wise I don't know if I can take any of them seriously now when I was considering voting for one this time last year.
 
shunyata said:
My heart wants AOC but my head says Newsom will win the nomination.
People are still hung up on her being a bartender. Which is stupid. Good honest work.

I don't dislike Gavin but I'm Californian, a lot of California doesn't like him so I can't see him winning over the rest of the country.
 
I have to agree with you on Wes Moore. He is some of the top talent the Democrats have. He started his career playing the game and being a total Lefty and then realized the policies were hurting his state and got far more pragmatic. He's a rare Democrat, if he doesn't shift back to the weirdo crowd, that I'd consider voting for.

Moore / Fedderman

That ticket would actually make men, who have turned on the Democrats take notice.

Mark Kelly is too much of a bitch in his politics. Shapiro doesn't have the charisma. Wes Moore... he could be a star.
 
I find Shapiro hugely charismatic. Quite witty and relatable age wise.

I have high hopes for Wes maybe next time round. Maybe him being quite young put him off, I don't know.
 
