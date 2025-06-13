fingercuffs
36CFIST
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2007
- Messages
- 122,530
- Reaction score
- 57,247
Who do you reckon we're going to be watching in 3 years debate for the presidency?
I really fancied Wes Moore as our next Obama but he's said no. Josh Shapiro I like, Mark Kelly being a serviceman and astronaut, there's a big guy billionaire that Dildo Baggins was slagging off about his weight who's been really impassioned recently.
GOP wise I don't know if I can take any of them seriously now when I was considering voting for one this time last year.
I really fancied Wes Moore as our next Obama but he's said no. Josh Shapiro I like, Mark Kelly being a serviceman and astronaut, there's a big guy billionaire that Dildo Baggins was slagging off about his weight who's been really impassioned recently.
GOP wise I don't know if I can take any of them seriously now when I was considering voting for one this time last year.