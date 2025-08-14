  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

I knew Khamzat wasn’t much bigger but didn’t expect DDP to be this massive

lerobshow

lerobshow

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Dec 14, 2023
Messages
527
Reaction score
857
I knew there wouldn’t be a big difference in their size and that the video going around was misleading because of the camera angle, but holy shit — DDP looked bigger than I expected.

I honestly thought Chimaev would be the bigger guy here. And to think DDP is only going to get bigger after rehydrating… (so is Khamzat... I know I know..)
 

Attachments

  • DDP_Khamzat.png
    DDP_Khamzat.png
    512.2 KB · Views: 6
wait-a-minute-wait-what.gif
 
octagonation said:
He was wearing high shoes.. Khamzat is taller
Click to expand...
Yeah that's what I thought but still... DDP looks massive. Khamzat will have to work (well maybe not the 1st but yeah) hard for these takedowns.

I'm curious to see how he handle his energy as it's been something he struggled with.
 
lerobshow said:
I knew there wouldn’t be a big difference in their size and that the video going around was misleading because of the camera angle, but holy shit — DDP looked bigger than I expected.

I honestly thought Chimaev would be the bigger guy here. And to think DDP is only going to get bigger after rehydrating… (so is Khamzat... I know I know..)
Click to expand...

Khamzat was wearing thing shoes, DDP put on lifts
 
DDP is the total package.

Khamzat is a beast.

Can't wait for this one.

Picking du Plessis to not only retain, but reign for as long as he likes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Team Khamzat sharing details on the fight camp for DDP
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
fortheo
fortheo
Kowboy On Sherdog
Dricus Du Plessis Refuses to Be in Survival Mode Against Khamzat Chimaev
2
Replies
23
Views
518
Shane-O-Mac
Shane-O-Mac

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,829
Messages
57,685,739
Members
175,808
Latest member
nurlanshirinov

Share this page

Back
Top