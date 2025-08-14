I knew Khamzat wasn’t much bigger but didn’t expect DDP to be this massive

lerobshow
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2023
- Messages
- 527
- Reaction score
- 857
I knew there wouldn’t be a big difference in their size and that the video going around was misleading because of the camera angle, but holy shit — DDP looked bigger than I expected.
I honestly thought Chimaev would be the bigger guy here. And to think DDP is only going to get bigger after rehydrating… (so is Khamzat... I know I know..)
