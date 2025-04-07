I kinda miss Adesanya's time as a champ

I miss the days when Adesanya was champion. Sure, his fight with Yoel Romero was one to forget, but as a champ, he was very active and had a flashy personality. A lot of people wanted to see him get knocked out. I remember the build-up to the Costa fight ,it was hilarious. After that, many of us were hoping for a Jones vs Adesanya showdown because of all the trash talk between them, but never happened for good because jones is an stylistic nightmare for him
 
