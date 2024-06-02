I kinda have a problem with Wilder’s coaches

Idk much about Malik Scott as a coach. Average fighter.

But Deontay Wilder seems to have switched his style over to someone who moves around a bunch, almost tried to like….stick and move, and idk who the fuck came up with this idea.

Even in the Helenius KO. He was like dancing around and light on his feet lol

He might be done but imo his coaching and corner advice are doing him no favors
 
Not sure if it's on his coaches or his very own choice.
 
Wilder literally fired his trainer for saving his life against Fury. The guy is uncoachable. Why do you think his technique is so shitty?
 
He should’ve probably stuck with breland. I don’t suppose that was an option though after he publicly accused him of spiking his water mid fight
 
Did Wilder have like a shoulder injury or some other major injury post Fury???
I can't remember

But even his power hasn't bothered his last 2 opponents in the least bit. I'm wondering if its more than age, a mental block, inactivity, or coaching. Wonder if his power just isn't the same too.
 
Far too many words have been spilled about this guy so let's just wrap it up.

He's a novelty act with insane power but not a serious technical boxer. He spent his career crushing cans/geriatrics and then got exposed when he fought top guys.

There is nothing more to the story and no deep analysis required. The end.
 
regardless of what anyone says, he hit Zhang with shots that have won him fights in the past, and they didnt budge him at all, i dont recall if he did the same against Parker, but he seems to have lost everything
 
you sound fun, you should be a mod
 
I saw the same & noticed it against Parker too.
He caught Zhang with on of his crazy looping overhands to the temple and it looked like Zhang didn't even feel it. Marched right through it.

Same kind of shot he puts people out for days with. When I saw that land with no impact on Zhang my heart sank a little bit.
 
