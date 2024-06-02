I kinda have a problem with Wilder’s coaches

XThe GreatestX
Idk much about Malik Scott as a coach. Average fighter.
But Deontay Wilder seems to have switched his style over to someone who moves around a bunch, almost tried to like….stick and move, and idk who the fuck came up with this idea.
Even in the Helenius KO. He was like dancing around and light on his feet lol
He might be done but imo his coaching and corner advice are doing him no favors
