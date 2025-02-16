  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

I killed a crackhead at the outdoor rink

I thought they were like cockroaches but I guess not.

My girlfriend and I went to the outdoor rink Friday to shoot some pucks around and get a skate on. We were having fun playing but there was 3 sketchy crackheads there who obviously never played organized hockey before. Whatever, enjoy it it’s fun. There was some younger kids and old dudes there too. We were just flipping the puck around and taking it easy.

But one of the tweaker was hyper aggressive slashing all of us and trying to play the body. He flattened a 12 year old kid with a bit hit and then came up the ice towards me. That kid was still on the ice so I dropped the shoulder into this dude and buried him. He was face down not moving when I heard a noise and realized it was the stick and gloves dropping as I was attacked by another tweaker.

I’m not a mean dude but I’ve fought on skates for the last 20 years. Played in the LNAH and QMJHL. I play local senior now. If you’re going to try to fight me, you should wait until I get off skates. Anyways, I emptied the clip on that dude and left him not far from where his buddy was. The third dude saw and skated off. Didn’t know what to do so I grabbed my gear and kept playing.

My woman played university hockey (woman’s) for 4 years and is like 5’11. I’d like to see her fight one of those dudes. Anyways, next time I will tell them I’m on sherdog
 
Pics of girlfriend so I can verify you're not a crackhead.
 
"My woman played university hockey (woman’s)" its good you clarified your woman played woman's hockey. we would never have guessed.
 
lsa said:
"My woman played university hockey (woman’s)" its good you clarified your woman played woman's hockey. we would never have guessed.
Click to expand...
Could be a trans woman
 
Atta boy!! Don't do drugs amirite?! (Unless your doin em with me of course!)

<mcgoat><{JustBleed}>:meow:
 
