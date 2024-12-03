I kicked my way out of a dream

Fedorgasm

Had this dream where these two big guys had me backed into a corner and they were going to kill me.

I threw a push kick at one guy, then suddenly I'm awake and I realize I'm throwing a kick as hard as I can for real in my own bed. Thankfully my wife had already gotten up so no harm was done.

I know I read a while back that when you're dreaming your body is paralyzed, and scientists thought it was for this exact reason. To keep you from physically acting out your dreams and hurting yourself or others.

But then it makes me wonder how this was possible? When I think about it, I see dogs moving their legs when they're asleep. Also sleepwalkers move while asleep.

So how was I able to move when I should've been paralyzed? Can adrenaline overcome this dream paralysis?
 
