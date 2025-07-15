Rewatch I just watched all of Merab Dvalishvili’s fights

Yes, I am a very brave soul.

Some notes:

He had shit cardio in his first one or two fights and all of a sudden became superhuman

He went through the who’s who of the top 15 bantamweight fighters. Like legit, he fought everyone and they slowly moved him up… unlike other fighters who get to a top 3 fight within 1-2 fights

He just does not relent. Imagine the boogeyman coming for you again and again. It’s pretty scary.

He probably has faced the most adversity to becoming a champion that anyone has faced in the UFC.

The UFC just didn’t want him as the champ. They tried to bolster up O’Malley … and O’Malley was grabbing the cage and his corner was shouting instructions at Merab to try to confuse him.. very dirty tactics

Then the UFC gave Umar a title shot after a single top 15 win which is a slap in the face. Merab still beat him. (An error by team Khabib, they should have built him up slower)

And the UFC announcers were really pushing basically anyone that wasn’t named Merab in his last few fights. But still the machine got the job done.

If Merab had not won the last three fights decisively, it’s very likely they would not have given him the decision.

Anyway, his fighting style can be a bit boring but he is non stop action and movement. I definitely enjoyed watching all his fights… especially his domination of Yan, Umar and O’Malley the shit talkers

Merab is a fucking monster! The most tested UFC fighter on the roster by far.
 
Can't imagine a world where Merab faced more adversity to becoming champ than someone like Blachowicz.
 
EndlessCritic said:
Can't imagine a world where Merab faced more adversity to becoming champ than someone like Blachowicz.
Click to expand...
Oh I forgot to add… Merab’s main sparring partner and corner man (Aljamain) was the title holder so he couldn’t get the title at some point
 
