Sms_productions713
It can’t rain all the time
@Blue
- Joined
- Jan 2, 2023
- Messages
- 653
- Reaction score
- 973
I have never heard of this movie, but I watched the trailer and realized it was the kid from Blank Check. For those that don’t know, it’s like a more dark and sinister problem child meets the Good son.
It’s obviously low budgeted, and looks like one of those Saturday night tv movies, but there is some fun to be had with it. I heard it was banned in UK ( shocker) because it resembled I guess a psycho kid from around that time or something
