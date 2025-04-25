Movies I just watched “Mikey” for the first time last night

I have never heard of this movie, but I watched the trailer and realized it was the kid from Blank Check. For those that don’t know, it’s like a more dark and sinister problem child meets the Good son.

It’s obviously low budgeted, and looks like one of those Saturday night tv movies, but there is some fun to be had with it. I heard it was banned in UK ( shocker) because it resembled I guess a psycho kid from around that time or something

 
Yeah I love this movie man, one of wife and I favourites. I think it came out over here around the time Jamie Bulger was murdered, so yep, would have been banned
 
Jeeze, I don't remember the kid being as young as he was in the trailer, but then again I was young when it came out (though still older than the kid). I remember it being marketed like an evil Dennis the Menace movie almost, but didn't remember that Kirsty from the Hellraiser films was in it. Shoot, time to watch it again.
 
Yea the quote I think was “ Jason and Michael were once kids to”
 
