Last Sunday I had the opportunity to train with “The Hurricane”, Gilbert YvelLet me tell you this: at 47 years of age he still is in absolutely tremendous shape!Gilbert told me that at the moment he does a carnivore diet, which means you can only eat meat and some eggs. Right now he has visible abs at 250 lbs and Yvel said he feels better than ever before.I told him I wasn't feeling better than ever, because I had a big party the night before, lol…Training with Gilbert Yvel was a super cool experience, as he taught me how to punch from different/weird angles and off-rhythm to create openings, ala Mike’s Gym style.His punch-combinations really told a story!We will train together more often in the coming year and I’m looking forward to itWe were also joined by Hasbulla’s African brother in the background