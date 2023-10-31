Media I just trained with Gilbert Yvel

Last Sunday I had the opportunity to train with “The Hurricane”, Gilbert Yvel:D

Let me tell you this: at 47 years of age he still is in absolutely tremendous shape!
Gilbert told me that at the moment he does a carnivore diet, which means you can only eat meat and some eggs. Right now he has visible abs at 250 lbs and Yvel said he feels better than ever before.
I told him I wasn't feeling better than ever, because I had a big party the night before, lol…

Training with Gilbert Yvel was a super cool experience, as he taught me how to punch from different/weird angles and off-rhythm to create openings, ala Mike’s Gym style.
His punch-combinations really told a story!

We will train together more often in the coming year and I’m looking forward to it:cool:

upload_2023-10-31_21-23-1.jpeg

upload_2023-10-31_21-23-23.jpeg


We were also joined by Hasbulla’s African brother in the background:)

upload_2023-10-31_21-24-41.jpeg
 
TS is slowly but surely transforming into the new UberTS v2

usZRR.jpg


Glad to hear that you didn't get eye gouged or bitten
 
Very cool experience. Have wanted to have a training session with Gilbert ever since I moved abroad but haven't had the time yet. Guy is one of the best finishers in history (40 finishes, 0 wins by decision) so I'm sure he has a lot of knowledge to pass on. Cheers
 
Firstly congrats on training with a legend - sounds like it was fun!

Secondly, this is one of the funniest clips of an MMA interview I've ever seen. Thank you! I've never heard Gilbert explain it. Just LOL great!
 
Do you ever plan on getting in a ring and testing your might?
 
