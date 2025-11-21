Cal Cutter
Top Gun Maverick on wheels is pretty apt. Same director using real life machines to make a folk legend out of an aging but still charismatic movie star of the 80s-90s. On a cool factor, the film gets it right for the most part. Film looks great, sounds great. Brad, Javier, Damson and Kerry are all very talented actors and have natural charisma. The film does a mostly good job keeping the non die-hards in the audience about all the technical stuff, and the score is always functional and occasionally great.
But despite all that I don't think it's a good movie, to the point where it made the fun parts less fun. The script is god awful, like shockingly bad. It feels like they had the actors improv every line and then they went over it with a fine tooth comb to make it 12A rated. Brad Pitt's lines are some of the worst I've ever heard in a major release, his natural charisma is doing all the heavy lifting. If he was anyone else this would be madame web level of ridicule.
"Plan C....C is for Combat."
Damson Idris in this film is frustrating to no end. He's obviously a talented actor and you can see how hard he is trying to squeeze something interesting out of what he's been given but it's just not there. His literal only character trait is that he's 'young and cocky' but he's not even that cocky. ESPECIALLY paired with Brad Pitt's character who's so arrogant it's cartoonish. Damson's role is like a default career mode player -character in a mid 2000s EA game. He's so innofensively safe and bland, it's distracting.
Javier Bardem works literal magic with the hollow script they gave him. Again, charisma and chemistry with Brad alone elevated the most boring one-note 'old friend' character into something cute and sweet-ish.
The film is chock full of bad cliches from every underdog sports movie you've ever seen and not in a good way. But the most annoying part is the sub-plots.
I'm going to borrow from a reddit user u/Disastrous-Beat-9830 who covered this beautifully in his post in r/f1
Sonny's hostile relationship with the press.
Pearce trying to make a name for himself as quickly as possible.
Ruben's efforts to manage the relationship between the drivers.
Banning's attempt to hijack the team.
Kate's struggle to make it in Formula 1.
Jodie's lack of confidence potentially letting the team down.
The film is just messy, it's like they made a bunch of cool racing scenes and then rushed to build a quick movie around it. But the movie isn't quick it's looooooong. Way too long to brushover or excuse the hollow characters and childish plot beats.
Apart from 2 races I'd rewatch on youtube, I have no desire to see anything in this film again and certainly not a sequel.
