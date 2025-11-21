I saw it in IMAX and I'm glad I did, but I wholeheartedly agree with your opinion it's a 'cool' movie but not a good movie.



It was so cliche and predictable in almost every aspect.



In the scene Brad Pitt is playing cards with his teammate and his love-interest was dealing, and they were playing for.... fuck I forgot, something significant in relation to the next race...When Brad Pitt folded I said to whom I took to the theater to watch it - "He folded although he had the winning hand."



Two minutes of dialogue later he flipped his cards and proved my prediction correct.



After the movie ended she asked me how I knew. I replied "Brad Pitt is the type of actor that would have it written into every contract for every role he takes he will never look uncool on screen."