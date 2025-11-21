Movies I just saw F1. It's a cool movie, but a not a good movie.

Top Gun Maverick on wheels is pretty apt. Same director using real life machines to make a folk legend out of an aging but still charismatic movie star of the 80s-90s. On a cool factor, the film gets it right for the most part. Film looks great, sounds great. Brad, Javier, Damson and Kerry are all very talented actors and have natural charisma. The film does a mostly good job keeping the non die-hards in the audience about all the technical stuff, and the score is always functional and occasionally great.

But despite all that I don't think it's a good movie, to the point where it made the fun parts less fun. The script is god awful, like shockingly bad. It feels like they had the actors improv every line and then they went over it with a fine tooth comb to make it 12A rated. Brad Pitt's lines are some of the worst I've ever heard in a major release, his natural charisma is doing all the heavy lifting. If he was anyone else this would be madame web level of ridicule.

"Plan C....C is for Combat."

Damson Idris in this film is frustrating to no end. He's obviously a talented actor and you can see how hard he is trying to squeeze something interesting out of what he's been given but it's just not there. His literal only character trait is that he's 'young and cocky' but he's not even that cocky. ESPECIALLY paired with Brad Pitt's character who's so arrogant it's cartoonish. Damson's role is like a default career mode player -character in a mid 2000s EA game. He's so innofensively safe and bland, it's distracting.

Javier Bardem works literal magic with the hollow script they gave him. Again, charisma and chemistry with Brad alone elevated the most boring one-note 'old friend' character into something cute and sweet-ish.

The film is chock full of bad cliches from every underdog sports movie you've ever seen and not in a good way. But the most annoying part is the sub-plots.

I'm going to borrow from a reddit user u/Disastrous-Beat-9830 who covered this beautifully in his post in r/f1

I think this is emblematic of the biggest issue in the film: it is simply trying to do too much and so it does not really give itself the opportunity to do any one thing well. Here are all of the subplots that the film is trying to juggle:
Sonny's habit of racing despite his injuries.

Sonny's hostile relationship with the press.

Pearce trying to make a name for himself as quickly as possible.

Ruben's efforts to manage the relationship between the drivers.

Banning's attempt to hijack the team.

Kate's struggle to make it in Formula 1.

Jodie's lack of confidence potentially letting the team down.

The film is just messy, it's like they made a bunch of cool racing scenes and then rushed to build a quick movie around it. But the movie isn't quick it's looooooong. Way too long to brushover or excuse the hollow characters and childish plot beats.

Apart from 2 races I'd rewatch on youtube, I have no desire to see anything in this film again and certainly not a sequel.
 
An indy car movie might have been better as they would have been allowed way more access than F1 allowed them.
 
I saw it in IMAX and I'm glad I did, but I wholeheartedly agree with your opinion it's a 'cool' movie but not a good movie.

It was so cliche and predictable in almost every aspect.

In the scene Brad Pitt is playing cards with his teammate and his love-interest was dealing, and they were playing for.... fuck I forgot, something significant in relation to the next race...When Brad Pitt folded I said to whom I took to the theater to watch it - "He folded although he had the winning hand."

Two minutes of dialogue later he flipped his cards and proved my prediction correct.

After the movie ended she asked me how I knew. I replied "Brad Pitt is the type of actor that would have it written into every contract for every role he takes he will never look uncool on screen."
 
I don't think a 61 year old would pass a physical for a formula 1 drivers license. They asked us to do a lot of Suspension of disbelief.
 
Oh there was at least 12 of those 'Suspension of disbelief' aspects of the plot throughout the movie, and I'm an extremely casual F1 fan. I maybe watch 2 races a year.

I bet someone that's well acquainted with the inner politics and rules of F1 would be able to find 30 more of those aspects.
 
Yeah FIA is very strict. There is only 20 F1 drivers total and 778 in the history of the sport to start in a grand Prix. they would never chose either one of these guys for multi-billion dollar teams. They would end up like in IMSA doing GTP racing.
 
Lol Brad Pitt literally dies in 2 seconds in Deadpool 2. He can absolutely make fun of himself. I think they wanted to replicate Top Gun Maverick as much as possible so they made him try to appear suave and confident like Maverick instead of having emotional breakdowns.
 
Brad Pitt sort of has a panic-breakdown when he loses his 'lucky card' which is another plot point they kinda go nowhere with. But the whole thing just comes off as hollow. I've never seen a character be on screen for so long and be developed so little.
 
Was meh. Nice effects/racing scenes but nothing you would wanna repeat. Rush is easily the best racing film ive ever seen.
 
I haven't see it yet but from what Ive seen as a long time F1 fan it looks horrible, so I was shocked it's been rated so highly. Apparently the bench mark these days for a great movie is just to be entertained. This looks worse than Driven.
 
Ford vs Ferrari > all

F1 is for engineering dorks who don't care about real driving competition and enjoy getting up at 3 am. F1 isn't even real racing. It's glorified time trials.
 
