Rewatch I just rewatched Poatan vs Jiri

ehxsur

ehxsur

I'm sorry i know it's trully annoying to hear that but Jiri was clearly winning the fight before he got caught, he overweilmed Poatan with shots

Jiri is clearly a better striker overall, he just don't know how to defend himself, Poatan have also a sus defense of punches btw

Discuss

 
You know what's even more annoying? When thread starters post "discuss" at the end.
 
For some reason I think part of Potans plan was to lay that guy out , like he was intending to before the fight started .
 
Poatan knocked him out after a closely contested contest.
 
Stylistically, Prochazka was probably going to eventually get caught by something big. Especially in a 5 round fight. He’s just a very hittable guy…

Not saying he doesn’t have a chance at beating Pereira, but a striking match always favors Pereira, regardless of how well Prochazka was doing before the KO…
 
Not mean. Just annoying. It's okay.

Poatan whopped that ass. Is my opinion.
 
Rakic might sleep him too.
 
