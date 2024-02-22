I just refered to someone as a 'young man'

Cherry Brigand
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Sep 9, 2009
- Messages
- 9,259
- Reaction score
- 18,898
Mother of pearl! It's over for me bros. I am legit an old man.
Was getting tires installed and I asked a question. Referencing a previous conversation, I said ' and the young man said,'
I stopped in my tracks mid sentence and said out loud 'did I just call him a young man?' Guy behind the counter looked as disappointed in me as I was.
It's metamucil and poly grip time for me lads.
Hold onto your youth!
