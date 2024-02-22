I just refered to someone as a 'young man'

Mother of pearl! It's over for me bros. I am legit an old man.

Was getting tires installed and I asked a question. Referencing a previous conversation, I said ' and the young man said,'

I stopped in my tracks mid sentence and said out loud 'did I just call him a young man?' Guy behind the counter looked as disappointed in me as I was.

It's metamucil and poly grip time for me lads.

Hold onto your youth!
 
