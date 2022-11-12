I just received a nasty beating.

Was at the local pub with a friend when 3 Indians entered and started looking for problems , they were already drunk. One came near my friend and asked him for his wallet , of course my friend refused his request , after this encounter the next Indian went near me and poured some bud light all over me , I then proceeded to push him and yelled at him that he might receive a proper uppercut from me if he continues , the third Indian went near my friend and unzipped his pants ( my friend doesent wear boxers briefs ) we then see his package and then we proceeded to a fight , throwed punch’s with my fiend all over the place , we managed to knockout an Indian but the second one was very big. Received a straight and a left hook and went straight to the floor.