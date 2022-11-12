  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

I just received a nasty beating.

Was at the local pub with a friend when 3 Indians entered and started looking for problems , they were already drunk. One came near my friend and asked him for his wallet , of course my friend refused his request , after this encounter the next Indian went near me and poured some bud light all over me , I then proceeded to push him and yelled at him that he might receive a proper uppercut from me if he continues , the third Indian went near my friend and unzipped his pants ( my friend doesent wear boxers briefs ) we then see his package and then we proceeded to a fight , throwed punch’s with my fiend all over the place , we managed to knockout an Indian but the second one was very big. Received a straight and a left hook and went straight to the floor.
 
Tone C said:
'Unzipped his pants...'

Um. Just what sort of establishment were you in ? Were there lots of men wearing leather clothes dancing with each other ?
Man , he sure was out of context , how can you do this to an adult ? He sure deserved his k.o
 
Hahah dude wtf. And by Indians you mean guys from India? Did you seriously lose to some of the most unathletic people in the world? Unless they are those body building ones on steroids then that’s different.

And did you only get dropped/flash KOd?
Or were you completely ktfo for a bit
 
biscuitsbrah said:
Hahah dude wtf. And by Indians you mean guys from India? Did you seriously lose to some of the mostly athletic people in the world? Unless they are those body building ones on steroids then that’s different
No Indians from Canada. Or indigenous if you prefer those guys have crazy stamina and good endurance , they have a leather-like face they can take a lot of punches , no wonder we’ve lost
 
Versez said:
At least it’s some all dressed pizza
il_fullxfull.1683960030_7u9p.jpg
 
Versez said:
No Indians from Canada. Or indigenous if you prefer those guys have crazy stamina and good endurance , they have a leather-like face they can take a lot of punches , no wonder we’ve lost
Bro those are native Americans or I guess indigenous to Canada. Yeah I can see why you guys got smashed they used to run with horses and shit
 
Last edited:
