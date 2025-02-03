  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

I just now realized that I was mixing these fighters up

Lol me too i had something similar where i realised Black Beast fought Pavlovich last week end and not Romanov. I often confuse both.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
they don't even look alike and turner is like 7 inches taller lol, how did you mix them up
Hmm, I wonder. Let's ask my good friend, Uriah Hall
I figured it out by watching the Bobby Green KO and then Terrance’s flying knee addiction
 
For me it’s Umar Nurmagomedov, Usman “Kamaru” Nurmagomedov, and Said Nurmagomedov.
 
