Media I just met Johnny Fisher

I just bumped into British heavyweight boxing-prospect Johnny Fisher aka The Romford Bull at the dining room of the hotel I’m staying.
The young man fought last weekend and extended his undefeated record to 7-0.
Had a little chat with him and he’s a very nice guy

upload_2022-11-3_22-27-47.jpeg
 
6zgacq.jpg
 
Nor has he any of us, I'd risk... He's alright though. He's also enormous.

You can tell immediately by the hair which one is Dutch and which is English.

Tenerife is a decent spot if you can avoid the stag-do wankers... Bit windy, but sick if you can surf, and the weed scene there is fantastic.

I went on stag-do there once and got into trouble for tying the groom to a pedalo and attempting to push him out to sea.
 
Lol, looking like you just woke up, bud. Don't know the the boxer dude, but he seems like a big dude. How many KOs does he have?

Also, how's the weather there?
 
BoxerMaurits said:
I just bumped into British heavyweight boxing-prospect Johnny Fisher aka The Romford Bull at the dining room of the hotel I’m staying.
The young man fought last weekend and extended his undefeated record to 7-0.
Had a little chat with him and he’s a very nice guy

kleine oogjes pik. te diep in het glaasje gekeken?<45>
 
Iroh said:
Lol, looking like you just woke up, bud. Don't know the the boxer dude, but he seems like a big dude. How many KOs does he have?

Also, how's the weather there?
Young Calf Kick said:
kleine oogjes pik. te diep in het glaasje gekeken?<45>
Hahahah no it’s not that I just woke up, I just finished my training at the local boxing gym there, took a shower, and went to the dining room to eat something and that’s when I bumped into this big fella.
I think that’s why I look like that<45>

upload_2022-11-4_11-22-50.jpeg
 
Woldog said:
Never heard of him
He’s a young British fighter. Likeable fella and good power. He’s got a rugby background as far as I’m aware and hasn’t been boxing long, but has picked it up very quickly. Not sure how far he’ll go though.
 
Jonny Ninja said:
He’s a young British fighter. Likeable fella and good power. He’s got a rugby background as far as I’m aware and hasn’t been boxing long, but has picked it up very quickly. Not sure how far he’ll go though.
Yeah.
He’s is only 23 years old aswell
 
Buff said:
Nor has he any of us, I'd risk... He's alright though. He's also enormous.

You can tell immediately by the hair which one is Dutch and which is English.

Tenerife is a decent spot if you can avoid the stag-do wankers... Bit windy, but sick if you can surf, and the weed scene there is fantastic.

I went on stag-do there once and got into trouble for tying the groom to a pedalo and attempting to push him out to sea.
Yeah a lot of English, Irish and Scottish tourists here man.
You recognize them immediately by the looks, hair etc. hahah
Also, lot of English pubs, Irish bars over here. Tenerife really is a popular place to the Britains it seems
 
Iroh said:
Lol, looking like you just woke up, bud. Don't know the the boxer dude, but he seems like a big dude. How many KOs does he have?

Also, how's the weather there?
Oh and btw he got 6 KO’s out of his 7 wins (pro career)
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Yeah a lot of English, Irish and Scottish tourists here man.
You recognize them immediately by the looks, hair etc. hahah
Also, lot of English pubs, Irish bars over here. Tenerife really is a popular place to the Britains it seems
It’s absolutely full of brits in the south of the island. I’ve been there more times than I can remember.

lol have we got weird hair then? The brits and the Irish are usually hammered on holiday, and the Scots generally bright red with sunburn (and hammered).
 
