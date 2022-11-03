BoxerMaurits
Nor has he any of us, I'd risk... He's alright though. He's also enormous.Never heard of him
I went on stag-do there once and got into trouble for tying the groom to a pedalo and attempting to push him out to sea.
I just bumped into British heavyweight boxing-prospect Johnny Fisher aka The Romford Bull at the dining room of the hotel I'm staying.

The young man fought last weekend and extended his undefeated record to 7-0.

Had a little chat with him and he's a very nice guy
The young man fought last weekend and extended his undefeated record to 7-0.
Had a little chat with him and he’s a very nice guy
View attachment 951266
Lol, looking like you just woke up, bud. Don't know the the boxer dude, but he seems like a big dude. How many KOs does he have?
Also, how's the weather there?
Hahahah no it's not that I just woke up, I just finished my training at the local boxing gym there, took a shower, and went to the dining room to eat something and that's when I bumped into this big fella.
Man you always surprise me with your creativity.
Yeah.He’s a young British fighter. Likeable fella and good power. He’s got a rugby background as far as I’m aware and hasn’t been boxing long, but has picked it up very quickly. Not sure how far he’ll go though.
Yeah a lot of English, Irish and Scottish tourists here man.
You can tell immediately by the hair which one is Dutch and which is English.
Tenerife is a decent spot if you can avoid the stag-do wankers... Bit windy, but sick if you can surf, and the weed scene there is fantastic.
Oh and btw he got 6 KO's out of his 7 wins (pro career)
Also, how's the weather there?
Yeah a lot of English, Irish and Scottish tourists here man.
You recognize them immediately by the looks, hair etc. hahah
Also, lot of English pubs, Irish bars over here. Tenerife really is a popular place to the Britains it seems