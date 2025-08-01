  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

I just learned that "Moron," "Idiot," and "Imbecile" are Technical terms

I always thought the words "Moron," "Idiot," and "Imbecile" were just insults but I found out they used to be technical terms to refer to a person's IQ.

A moron is a person with an IQ range of 50-70. An imbecile is 20-49. An idiot is 0-19.

Being an idiot is the worst although moron and imbecile always sounded worse to me.

There's even different grades of imbecile and what kind of work they can do lol.

Screenshot202023-07-1720at202.48.2320PM.png

Next time you call someone a moron and they get offended, just let them know that it means you think of them as a person capable of some reasoning and judgement.
 
Seriously? ...

You quit school in 3rd grade or what?
 
Retarded was bad but these words were just levels of retarded. It’s been fun watching retarded arguments about how bad retarded is while throwing out terms for retarded as if they’re all just retarded
 
If you say "Hello Mr. Moron" to this guy I'm sure he won't get offended.

1754063527628.png
 
I just use... I'm surrounded by assholes.
 
