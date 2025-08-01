I just learned that "Moron," "Idiot," and "Imbecile" are Technical terms

I always thought the words "Moron," "Idiot," and "Imbecile" were just insults but I found out they used to be technical terms to refer to a person's IQ.
A moron is a person with an IQ range of 50-70. An imbecile is 20-49. An idiot is 0-19.
Being an idiot is the worst although moron and imbecile always sounded worse to me.
There's even different grades of imbecile and what kind of work they can do lol.
Next time you call someone a moron and they get offended, just let them know that it means you think of them as a person capable of some reasoning and judgement.
A moron is a person with an IQ range of 50-70. An imbecile is 20-49. An idiot is 0-19.
Being an idiot is the worst although moron and imbecile always sounded worse to me.
There's even different grades of imbecile and what kind of work they can do lol.
Next time you call someone a moron and they get offended, just let them know that it means you think of them as a person capable of some reasoning and judgement.