I just found out two married people with two kids each are screwing each other at work, how common is that?

I had this strange feeling that my married female boss (with kids) is a bit flirty with me, a bit soon. My mind instantly goes to: I think she has done this before.

Turns out she is screwing another man at work who is also married and has two kids, just like her! And he used to be her boss!!!

Is this sensational or just yawn to you guys?
 
I imagine it's pretty common. People spend 40 hours+ with each other every week, it's bound to happen.
 
LEWIS540 said:
Are they married to each other?
No. otherwise I obviously wouldn't have made the thread,

They texted the shit out of each other while she was on vacation and I thought well they have known each other for many years.

But now I know why her f buddy at work screwed me over and never hired me... Because she fell in love with me .. it's a hole mess...
 
Intermission said:
No. otherwise I obviously wouldn't have made the thread,

They texted the shit out of each other while she was on vacation and I thought well they have known each other for many years.

But now I know why her f buddy at work screwed me over and never hired me... Because she fell in love with me .. it's a hole mess...
A hole mess?

Deliberate, genius pun or a foolish spelling error?
 
Guys, when he was upset about some random shit like a little toddler. She comforted his head on her hip bone (she was standing, he was sitting. )In front of the other co-workers.

Isn't that insanely clumsy?
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
I imagine it's pretty common. People spend 40 hours+ with each other every week, it's bound to happen.
What's worse is he finds out she likes me more and goes bananas.

He was supposed to be my mentor but disses me and just compliments the other intern in front of me. A clear violation of unbiased policy.

He would have killed me if I stayed longer lol.. he was fuming
 
She became manager very young,., it all makes sense now

I thought she was a prodigy
 
Intermission said:
Guys, when he was upset about some random shit like a little toddler. She comforted his head on her hip bone (she was standing, he was sitting. )In front of the other co-workers.

Isn't that insanely clumsy?
This whole thing isn’t true, is it?


I mean I guess I respect the attemp n all but still..
 
Intermission said:
I had this strange feeling that my married female boss (with kids) is a bit flirty with me, a bit soon. My mind instantly goes to: I think she has done this before.

Turns out she is screwing another man at work who is also married and has two kids, just like her! And he used to be her boss!!!

Is this sensational or just yawn to you guys?
Well, have you spotted any ipads?
 
