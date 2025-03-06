I just found out two married people with two kids each are screwing each other at work, how common is that?

Intermission
I had this strange feeling that my married female boss (with kids) is a bit flirty with me, a bit soon. My mind instantly goes to: I think she has done this before.
Turns out she is screwing another man at work who is also married and has two kids, just like her! And he used to be her boss!!!
Is this sensational or just yawn to you guys?
