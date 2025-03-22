I just found out there's a Colombian Breaking Bad

pugilistico
Apparently there is a Colombian remake of Breaking Bad using the script from the original.
It's called Metastasis and it just copies Breaking Bad and even the names are basically Spanish translations of the original names
Walter White is Walter Blanco lol. Saul Goodman is Saul Bueno, Skylar is Cielo. For some reason Mike is Mario.
No idea why this exists but it's been a trip watching scene by scene comparisons. It's a cheaper, cheesier telenovela version and they apparently filmed the entire 5 seasons in half a year, and the quality shows.
