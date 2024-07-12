I just found out Kevin Smith died

I've been watching Xena and Hercules lately just to remember the memories oh my goodness what a silly show



I really like Kevin Smith playing Aries God of War but I'm so surprised to find out that he died in like 2002 immediately after the show's ended



What's really wacky is he died in Beijing China trying to climb some kind of Tower and I'm trying to figure out why he climbed the Tower or what's going on and wonder if there's like some kind of Chinese Mafia shit involved what are you guys think?



