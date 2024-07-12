I just found out Kevin Smith died

I've been watching Xena and Hercules lately just to remember the memories oh my goodness what a silly show

I really like Kevin Smith playing Aries God of War but I'm so surprised to find out that he died in like 2002 immediately after the show's ended

What's really wacky is he died in Beijing China trying to climb some kind of Tower and I'm trying to figure out why he climbed the Tower or what's going on and wonder if there's like some kind of Chinese Mafia shit involved what are you guys think?

 
Kevin Smith the director lost a lot of weight after his heart attack and I believe eats vegan now. If he were to have died that would make him converting to veganism pointless.
 
Can you guys stay on topic please
 
Yeah weirdly enough I found that out myself just within the last year. He was great on Xena/Hercules, most of the reoccurring cast was. Same thing with the Yellow Power Ranger, had no idea she died just before 9/11 till a couple years ago.
 
Bro did you hear that the Red Power Ranger killed somebody on a yacht
 
