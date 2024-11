Sweater of AV said: All that's left to complete the evening is fighting with Indians in an alley and waking up with no pants. Click to expand...

On an embarrassingly high number of occasions in college...(university for you international types)I woke up with my pants around my ankles and shoes or boots still on.Probably also more often on the floor than in my bed.In retrospect I assume that the scenario unfolded by my forgetting in drunken stupor to take shoes off prior to removal of pants... or attempt thereof, at which point balance failed, putting ol Jeff on the ground, at which point I presumably said fuck it, this is how this night ends, we can take another stab at this whole pants/shoes conundrum tomorrow and let clearer heads prevail.