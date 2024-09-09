I hope Western MMA never gets as bad as the Russian scene

Russian MMA seems so be full of roided up meat heads. They don’t embody the true warrior spirit the way Fedor did. Constant fighting at staredowns, unsporting behaviour in the cage. Some would say that yeah, these dudes are savages and this is how they act. I disagree. There is definitely a place for gentleman warriors who aren’t held back in the cage by their humanity - fighters Like Fedor, Eubank, hell even Aspinall is a decent example






 
Pride was the absolute peak of MMA and they used to plant 2x4 by the side of the ring so some 7'2" Brazilian giant can pretend to bash their opponent in the head with it after losing a fight. Also everyone was on steroids. I don't follow Russian MMA but if what you're saying is true then clearly Russian MMA > western MMA.
 
