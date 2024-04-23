I hope Ian Garry beats the sh*t out of Colby

achoo42
Ian Garry is a tool, but he's an impressionable young dude who made some bad decisions and is hopefully still figuring out his life.
Colby Covington is 36 years old. How a 36 year old grown man can willingly embarrass himself the way that he does is pathetic. The only thing he had going for him is that he was putting on good performances, but he isn't even doing that anymore.
