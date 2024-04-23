I hope Ian Garry beats the sh*t out of Colby

achoo42

achoo42

Ian Garry is a tool, but he's an impressionable young dude who made some bad decisions and is hopefully still figuring out his life.

Colby Covington is 36 years old. How a 36 year old grown man can willingly embarrass himself the way that he does is pathetic. The only thing he had going for him is that he was putting on good performances, but he isn't even doing that anymore.
 
LOL good point. Colby's yacht clips the other week were brutally cringe-inducing, as were Ian's. . . .but like you say, being a friggin 36-year old like that is pretty sad.

That being said, I wouldn't mind at all Ian getting humbled. He'll need and get it as some point regardless, and Colby is already at the end of his rope so we'll be rid of him soon enough.
 
would rather see Colby win.

garry is trying to hard to get the fans to like him.
 
He will. Colby doesn't have the same pace and pressure anymore.

Garry will defend 1-2 frantic takedown attempts a round, and pick Colby apart from the outside.

This is Garry's attempt at winning fans, by beating the only fighter that people might hate more than him. Layla Bless.
 
Still no updates on this fight?

Last I remember Ian Garry posted a clip saying he signed the contract a few weeks ago.
 
Colby is gunshy and washed. Garry would beat him but he's not going to win the title. It's a good showcase fight for Garry. Colby is a bitch though and probably calls out Nick Diaz instead.
 
Ian is a douche, but Colby is a straight up lowlife so yeah I guess I would have to root for Ian in that one.
 
tumblr_m5j9nv4Yzd1ry1rm7o1_400.gif

Praying for this :)
 
If he doesn't get knocked unconscious and convulses in the cage first, I hope Colby at least runs away crying again.
 
