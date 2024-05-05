I hope Dustin didnt watch last night!

2 guillotine finishes. Dustin loves em but it never works for him and always backfires even in wins. He pulls a guillotine on Mach and he's on his back rest of rd.



I actually think Dustin has better shot than most an think he's the tougher match up between him an Justin.



Dude gotta abandon the guillotine at least with IM.



GranteD IM has a massive ground advantage which it's threat makes stand up close. I do think if DP fights smart he has a legit chance n better than many think.