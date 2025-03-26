I hooked up with a girl whos friends with my soulmate girl, soulmate girl entered the chat!

Intermission

Intermission

I was applying for a job and without knowing it... the email response is from my soulmate girls friend who works at that location.

I gave a presentation and a picture of myself to lure her in... (gotta use ones look if theres nothing else to show for).

She replied the same day "I¨ll check on some stuff and then we can set up a meeting with no pretences."

My soulmate girl got wind of this and not only shut down the meeting, she has actually entered the conversation and written from this girls email.

I know this because she repeats phrases so that I can recognize its her. And she also made it very clear the meeting will not happen.

Is this adorable or is she crazy like fox news? Is this obsessive compulsive disorder?
 
So your soul mate is using special codes only you understand while speaking through another person's email?
 
So your soul mate is using special codes only you understand while speaking through another person's email?
Sentences she repeats, yes... Now whether its on purpose I dont know... maybe shes just clumsy.

But the meeting isnt happening. The chick is suddenly more overworked than the CIA.
 
Sherdog is not your diary for your fantasy...

But carry on because it is somewhat entertaining
 
"Are you really the aforementioned manager?"

(COMPANY email reply).......

"Thats right, I am".

Eh? No "Hi," no formal introduction...

"Wishing you good luck (remember my past thread???) with your future endeavors"

She didnt even write "hello again mr bond, yes I am blabla"...

My soulmate girl is very bright, she knows what shes doing. I think this is intentionally clumsy.
 
I am confused as fuck. Can’t you be more normal like baby Hanma?
 
I am confused as fuck. Can’t you be more normal like baby Hanma?
Soulmate girl = a manager at the company when I used to work there. She fell madly in love with me while still screwing someone else there, who got madly jealous at me, which led to a fight and me leaving).

Did your brain melt yet?
 
Is it me or there is a lot of discussion regarding relationships with women on sherdog these days ?
 
Soulmate girl = a manager at the company when I used to work there. She fell madly in love with me while still screwing someone else there, who got madly jealous at me, which led to a fight and me leaving).

Did your brain melt yet?
It’s too much. I am still on Deli girl saga.
 
