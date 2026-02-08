I helped out in a terrible and bloody dog attack.

I was napping yesterday, (full pajamas) and I started hearing these terrible noises. They didn't wake me up but they were sort of burrowing into my sleepy brain.

I heard a woman screaming HELP HELP so I dipped out my front door and was like what the fuck!!!!????



I live on a dead end street and nothing ever happens here.

Everything was chaos . I see a woman with a baby in her arm and she is audibly on the phone with 911 giving addresses and she screams to me and says Go help her!



I look up the street and I see a big mess of dogs fighting and Im still trying to sort out WTF is going on and I see an old lady on the ground covering her dog. There are two massive Pitties circling her and people trying to stop whatever the fuck is happening.

She screams to me again and says go help her and I said what am I supposed to do. I'm still half asleep.

So I run up the street in my PJs and try to help and it is a mess. Its a real dog mauling. Bloody pit bull mouths, a scared old lady trying to protect her dog. and a family tying unsuccessfully reign in their dogs.

The dude was trying to wrangle his giant dog and he was so gassed, he was so tired, motherfucker was rolling around on the ground trying to prevent his shitty murder creature from doing more killing stuff,

His forearms were red with blood.

I screamed at the old lady to get her dog in the car and she was trying but her dog was getting fucked up and it weighed probably as much as she did. She screamed to me and said Im going to have a heart attack! I wanted to pick it up but I wasn't willing to get bit in the face.

The other pittie got loose again and wanted to get back in the mix and I did my best Steve Irwin arms out and doing the side shuffle to prevent it from engaging.

She got her dog in the truck and the cops came.

Poor dog had meat hanging off its back leg.



I carry a small edc knife when I walk my dog. If this happened to me I would have stabbed two dogs.