I helped out in a terrible and bloody dog attack.

I was napping yesterday, (full pajamas) and I started hearing these terrible noises. They didn't wake me up but they were sort of burrowing into my sleepy brain.
I heard a woman screaming HELP HELP so I dipped out my front door and was like what the fuck!!!!????

I live on a dead end street and nothing ever happens here.
Everything was chaos . I see a woman with a baby in her arm and she is audibly on the phone with 911 giving addresses and she screams to me and says Go help her!

I look up the street and I see a big mess of dogs fighting and Im still trying to sort out WTF is going on and I see an old lady on the ground covering her dog. There are two massive Pitties circling her and people trying to stop whatever the fuck is happening.
She screams to me again and says go help her and I said what am I supposed to do. I'm still half asleep.
So I run up the street in my PJs and try to help and it is a mess. Its a real dog mauling. Bloody pit bull mouths, a scared old lady trying to protect her dog. and a family tying unsuccessfully reign in their dogs.
The dude was trying to wrangle his giant dog and he was so gassed, he was so tired, motherfucker was rolling around on the ground trying to prevent his shitty murder creature from doing more killing stuff,
His forearms were red with blood.
I screamed at the old lady to get her dog in the car and she was trying but her dog was getting fucked up and it weighed probably as much as she did. She screamed to me and said Im going to have a heart attack! I wanted to pick it up but I wasn't willing to get bit in the face.
The other pittie got loose again and wanted to get back in the mix and I did my best Steve Irwin arms out and doing the side shuffle to prevent it from engaging.
She got her dog in the truck and the cops came.
Poor dog had meat hanging off its back leg.

I carry a small edc knife when I walk my dog. If this happened to me I would have stabbed two dogs.
 
The other night took out the trash and neighbor's punk ass son in law or some shit was walking the dog and stops it right near the trash bin as if to intimidate me. Pull yo fooking dog away and pick up it's shit properly biotch.
 
GSP_37 said:
The other night took out the trash and neighbor's punk ass son in law or some shit was walking the dog and stops it right near the trash bin as if to intimidate me. Pull yo fooking dog away and pick up it's shit properly biotch.
You wat m8?
 
Impossible. "Dogs are human's best friend. " "My dog never bites." Must be fake news. /s
 
freezer said:
Impossible. "Dogs are human's best friend. " "My dog never bites." Must be fake news. /s
Lame take. Dogs are fallible just like people.
Humans never do stupid shit like kill others, right?
Edit: Just saw the /s
I don't even know what to believe anymore.
 
Last edited:
Tone C said:
I also helped out in terrible and bloody dog attack.

I held the woman down so the pitties could have a proper go at her.
We must have missed eachother.

I kicked the pitties between the legs and ran off just before the attack.
 
Wrath of Foamy said:
We must have missed eachother.

I kicked the pitties between the legs and ran off just before the attack.
You think its funny?
When was the last time you were in a fight or flight situation in your jimmy jammies Foamy?
Three dogs, one incompetent neighbor. Anyone of those could have bit me.
 
poor lady and her poor dog and fuck pitbulls, that breed is rotten and needs to get phased out.

choking them with a belt or manually gets them to release.

 
Frank_Drebin said:
poor lady and her poor dog and fuck pitbulls, that breed is rotten and needs to get phased out.

choking them with a belt or manually gets them to release.

This should've already happened years ago but they remain because of stupid pit bull activists. This dog was bred to fight and really nothing else. They can't be a police dog, guard dog, herder, or seeing eye dog. Guys who get a pit bull just want to show how much of a tough guy they are.

Mr. Worldwide!
 
Frank_Drebin said:
poor lady and her poor dog and fuck pitbulls, that breed is rotten and needs to get phased out.

choking them with a belt or manually gets them to release.

SSgt Dickweed said:
This should've already happened years ago but they remain because of stupid pit bull activists. This dog was bred to fight and really nothing else. They can't be a police dog, guard dog, herder, or seeing eye dog. Guys who get a pit bull just want to show how much of a tough guy they are.

Mr. Worldwide!
Im not ready to jump on the whole all pits are bad thing.
Most dogs are an extension of their handlers IMO. My GSD could be a terrifying beast and could do horrible things to people, or cats, or squirrels.
I made sure she likes kids, old people, and cats.
I feel like a large percentage of pit owners are low IQ individuals who prize having a big strong dog and have zero care about making sure the dogs are integrated in the broader social construct.

TBF those dogs yesterday with looked like soulless great white sharks.
 
