Social I hear doors and windows getting closed when I smoke weed

Have you ever exp. that ?
If theres no wind outside,and i go to my balcony to light one up, although im at the top floor ,i hear stuff getting closed.
I suspect its due to the smell
Im thinking if neighbour nocks what to say
Its legal to smoke where im at
 
It's the window of future opportunity and doors to a better future.........
 
maybe it's making you paranoid?
 
Yeah people probably have little kids and don't feel like having to give the "don't waste your life" speech yet. I'm joking but not really. Have a little courtesy bro.
 
How close are your neighbors? And are they slamming them shut or something. Closing a window should not make much noise
 
Iron Mang said:
Just smoke inside?
Click to expand...
This. I've always been a huge proponent of marijuana but the idea of subjecting other people to the smell is very rude to me. I fucking love pot but even I don't want to smell that shit all the time.
 
Switch to edibles,

Win win…
 
You pretty much already made this thread. I just had to look at the bottom of page.
You need to go to rehab before you die.

IMG_4679.jpeg
 
