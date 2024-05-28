I have two weeks left to live.

notsojollyroger

notsojollyroger

Yep, it kind of sucks, but I'm not depressed over it. I've kept my illness from my family and friends so this will be the only chance I have of discussing this with the living. Norm McDonald handled his demise very well and the last thing he wanted was for people to pity him and I feel the same about my situation. I'm not in any pain, but I can't help but wonder what will happen after my heart stops. I suppose there might be something else, but I expect a permanent night. I like pranks and plan on scheduling a text message to my brother a week after I'm gone. It will read: "Before you go to bed tonight don't forget to look under the bed."

Lol.
 
Did you get a second opinion from another doctor?
I'm sorry to hear that. I hope your loved ones have the time to make peace with this, and I hope your brother has a sense of humor to appreciated the prank. Most of all, I hope there is something great after this.
 
I am sorry you are dying. You have a great attitude and I LOVE the prank on your bro. Make sure everyone knows how you feel, maybe make a video. I am a firm believer that there is more than just this. I am not religious in the least. But as a Sci Fi fan and a fan of Sub Atomic and Quantum Physics, there is ALWAYS more than we think. On to the next adventure, eat and drink and be merry for your remaining days.
 
Sorry to hear that bud. I wish you the best in the next two weeks.

I would consider telling some family and friends outside of your Sherdog fam though. Also, Norm's family and extremely close friends did know he had cancer. Use your best judgment on whether to tell people who care about you.
 
You planning on going balls to the wall for the next two weeks? I know I would
 
You planing on being cremated ?


If so , eat a shit ton of popcorn kernels before you pass and imagine the mourners faces....

Good luck x.
 
If you set up a joint bank account with your brother or a loved one they will automatically inherit whatever you have instead of it going through probate first. They still owe taxes etc but it will make the process easier on your loved ones if you tell at least one person and prepare in that way.

I hope there is an afterlife and that you go to heaven.
 
In all seriousness, please tell your family. I’ve lost several family members suddenly, its gut wrenching. Its something that you never get over.
Hopefully your time is extended well beyond expectations.
 
Personally, I would spend quality time with family and loved ones, make amends, and create lasting memories.
I would not want to travel, because I would want to spend my last days in a place
I love which is my hometown. Be well, you’ll be missed.
 
