I have two weeks left to live.

Yep, it kind of sucks, but I'm not depressed over it. I've kept my illness from my family and friends so this will be the only chance I have of discussing this with the living. Norm McDonald handled his demise very well and the last thing he wanted was for people to pity him and I feel the same about my situation. I'm not in any pain, but I can't help but wonder what will happen after my heart stops. I suppose there might be something else, but I expect a permanent night. I like pranks and plan on scheduling a text message to my brother a week after I'm gone. It will read: "Before you go to bed tonight don't forget to look under the bed."



Lol.