I Have To Reiterate: Once A fighter Gets Finished, He Is Never The Same Again

Sure, a finished fighter, can make a comeback and even regain championship but he is never the same again.
When that aura of invincibility disappears, some handle it better than others, but they are never the same again.
That's why, in the history of fighting sports, there are very few that can claim repeat championships, once they have suffered a finishing loss.
 
For the most part, once you get brutally KO'd as a champ/exchamp, it is very slim to none you come back and become a champ, let alone even get another title shot.
 
not always the case, its a fight, every human being has a nonzero % chance to lose ANY fight by KO even if you’re way better than the opponent. Islam is proof of this, got KOed by Adriano Martins earlier in his UFC run and now hasn’t lost since and is surpassing Khabibs legacy.
 
Hard to tell exactly how long it really takes to recover from a concussion.

Man, Volk is amazing. Amazing story. Happens to everyone. Nobody fights forever.
 
Agree if it is a bad KO finish. Most have their chin and nervous system changed after that. Some guys can still do okay though, especially the dudes with equal brain scrambling power.
 
Hank Grill said:
Nonsense arlovski has gone on a war path of decisions after visiting the shadow realm many times. He's a win or two away from the title
Do you have any idea how many times he has been knocked out? Terrible example. The guy lost his first fight by KO and has subsequently been KO'd another 11 times. Held UFC championship and defended once. Has lost his last 3 fights against C level fighters. He is 45 and should have retired 10 years a go. Guaranteed serious brain damage in the the next 5 years. " A win or two from the title ". You must be on some serious mind altering substances.
 
Topuria was morenimpresssive then Islam

Islams wins didntnchange volk

Dont take a damn thing away from topuria … his skills always spelled trouble for Volk
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
Plenty of examples to the contrary. Woodley reached his best form after getting absolutely crushed by Nate. GSP after Serra. Strickland has look as good or better after Alex. Whittaker after Wonderboy and Izzy
You missed the point. They were never the same. Hell, GSP altered his fighting style after Serra and became a super cautious fighter, relying on wrestling. I'm not wasting any more time on you. You need an interpreter.
 
DaysOfThunder said:
sar·casm
[ˈsärˌkazəm]

NOUN
  1. the use of irony to mock or convey contempt:
 
