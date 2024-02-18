I Have To Reiterate: Once A fighter Gets Finished, He Is Never The Same Again

DaysOfThunder
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Mar 27, 2005
- Messages
- 2,195
- Reaction score
- 832
Sure, a finished fighter, can make a comeback and even regain championship but he is never the same again.
When that aura of invincibility disappears, some handle it better than others, but they are never the same again.
That's why, in the history of fighting sports, there are very few that can claim repeat championships, once they have suffered a finishing loss.
When that aura of invincibility disappears, some handle it better than others, but they are never the same again.
That's why, in the history of fighting sports, there are very few that can claim repeat championships, once they have suffered a finishing loss.