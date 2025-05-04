I Have to Pay $230 to Get Fitted for My Best Friends Wedding in August, Too Late to Make Other Plans?

Gabe

Gabe

Saturdays are for the Boys
@Silver
Joined
Feb 8, 2015
I’m not 100% if he would do the same for me and we’ve been best friends for 22 years (met in third grade). $230 is a lot of money in this economy and it’s not like it’s for my mortgage or a medical expense. I asked my wife about this and she thought I was being sarcastic (she’s friends with the fiancée) and August is still a couple of months away. I am the best man but there are others in the line up that he is close with. Should I consider asking my friend to pay for me to get fitted?
 
You should pay for it. It sucks, but it's better than asking him. $230 is a lot for me, too, but it's not going to kill you. I don't know your relationship with him, but, if he asked you to be his best man, you should consider that an honor. Take it all on the chin, and do it with a smile.
 
Fitted for a tux? Why should you have to pay to get fitted for something you're going to wear for half a day. When I stood up for my best friends wedding, he just told me where to go and they had the tux he chose in different sizes and they found the closest size they had.

Sure, it didn't fit great but it was good enough for a night.
 
It’s crazy too because it’s a very nice wedding. They hired a damn wedding planner and everything. I gotta pay to get fitted though?
 
Oh, before I read your post I thought he meant "get fitted" in the hood/hip hop sense, as in buy a dope outfit, which made me think he was kinda being an asshole so thank you for your informative post that made me realize what he meant

230 bucks just to try on clothes?

What the fuck
 
