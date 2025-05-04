I Have to Pay $230 to Get Fitted for My Best Friends Wedding in August, Too Late to Make Other Plans?

Gabe
I’m not 100% if he would do the same for me and we’ve been best friends for 22 years (met in third grade). $230 is a lot of money in this economy and it’s not like it’s for my mortgage or a medical expense. I asked my wife about this and she thought I was being sarcastic (she’s friends with the fiancée) and August is still a couple of months away. I am the best man but there are others in the line up that he is close with. Should I consider asking my friend to pay for me to get fitted?