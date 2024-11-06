Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I thought Harris was going to win. Man I was dead wrong.
The American people have spoken and all you got to do respect that.
And the numbers reflect how wrong I was, what a decisive win for Trump.
Good on him. I hope he does well as President.
You only want the best version of whoever. That's all you can ask for.
Anyways this guy is completely out of touch himself.
