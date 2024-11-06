Opinion I have to admit I was completely out of touch.

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I thought Harris was going to win. Man I was dead wrong.

The American people have spoken and all you got to do respect that.

And the numbers reflect how wrong I was, what a decisive win for Trump.

Good on him. I hope he does well as President.

You only want the best version of whoever. That's all you can ask for.

Anyways this guy is completely out of touch himself.

 
Let's be honest here. The Dems sort of beat themselves.

Trump is no god-like leader. I'm not sure anyone thinks that. This was more a fuck you to the same nonsense the left has been crying about for too long now. Killing babies, trans rights, calling Trump hitler, open borders.

Democrats and their voters need to take a step back and perhaps reconsider some of their more asinine policies, then look back to a great president like Clinton and see the difference in policies and mindstate.
 
Rygu said:
Let's be honest here. The Dems sort of beat themselves.

Trump is no god-like leader. I'm not sure anyone thinks that. This was more a fuck you to the same nonsense the left has been crying about for too long now. Killing babies, trans rights, calling Trump hitler, open borders.

Democrats and their voters need to take a step back and perhaps reconsider some of their more asinine policies, then look back to a great president like Clinton and see the difference in policies and mindstate.
Those are valid points indeed.
 
I agree with most of this except the highlighted.

Abortion is a flat-out winner for Democrats. 69% of voters in this election, the one that saw Trump win the popular vote, expressed support for establishing a constitutional right to abortion. And Harris did exceptionally well with women. Whatever her reasons for losing, the vocal support for abortion isn't among them.
 
Exactly. No one is doing a better job of strengthening the right than the left.
 
I love how people are so into the fuckin farce that is politics, it's actually kinda comical tbh.

Over 2000 years has gone by since the Roman empire, and the government is still playing the same games with its people.

Im so glad that I don't care about any of this shit, saves me a lot of aggravation lol.
 
I can't argue that, but Trump and Vance have said time and time again they want each state to decide. It's not like they're both outright opposed to any abortion, ever.
 
As foreigner who surely is missing lot of details, seems like both parties threw there their worst and the left one was worse <lol>

Would not have took a genius to figure out a more moderate figure would have got the unsure ones vote, but neither went for it lol
 
Yup, I was colossally off the mark as well.

I put too much faith in Americans, turns out they are just social media brainwashed idiots for whom "when im president, im gonna fix everything, trust me bro" is good enough
 
I wasn't.
Most news I read was quite objective and several said Trump looked like the winner.
No news was 100% sold on one candidate.
 
lsa said:
I wasn't.
Most news I read was quite objective and several said Trump looked like the winner.
No news was 100% sold on one candidate.
Fair enough. I watched the wrong or read the wrong sources obviously. lol
 
