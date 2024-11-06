Let's be honest here. The Dems sort of beat themselves.



Trump is no god-like leader. I'm not sure anyone thinks that. This was more a fuck you to the same nonsense the left has been crying about for too long now. Killing babies, trans rights, calling Trump hitler, open borders.



Democrats and their voters need to take a step back and perhaps reconsider some of their more asinine policies, then look back to a great president like Clinton and see the difference in policies and mindstate.