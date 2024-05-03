I have never seen Dom Cruz

Cruz used a TD to pin Mizugaki against the fence and wallop the shit out of him as the latter tried to stand up.



Faber caught him in an quick guillotine when Cruz was very young, but that's the only time he's ever been out-grappled or submitted.



You are right for the most part. Cruz tended to use TDs to score points and outclass his opponent. He mentioned getting "sweet knee-tap takedowns" against Faber in their later fights.



It's amazing how little respect Cruz gets from some Sherdoggers. Back when I was a big Faber and TAM fan, I initially disliked Cruz. But I came to appreciate the brilliance in his fighting game and IQ. No one came close to figuring him out on his long run until Cody. Cruz's post-fight interview after the Cody loss is still the best champ-lost-his-belt post-fight interview ever. Total professional.



And Cruz's return from a huge layoff to beat a dominant champ in Dillashaw was an awesome moment in his career.