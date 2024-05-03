I have never seen Dom Cruz

FilipEmoFights

FilipEmoFights

Get out grappled.

I can’t think of one fight where grappling was used in any way as a successful gameplan against Dominick Cruz. We have never seen him get subbed, and we have never seen anyone lay on top of him for any extended period of time. I don’t even think we’ve seen him use grappling other then a takedown to sway rounds.

He just keeps it on the feet and wins decisions or gets KO’d these days and essentially his whole career was like that.

Dom doesn’t seem like the kind of fighter that was physically scary even though he’d destroy virtually anyone who isn’t a ufc fighter
 
I've never seen him fight someone taller than him, i've seen him fight a lot of dudes who are 5 ft 5 or under.
 
urijahfaberguillotinechokesdominickcruzwec26.gif
 
That's because he'll be busting all over the face of anyone who grapples him.
 
Cruz used a TD to pin Mizugaki against the fence and wallop the shit out of him as the latter tried to stand up.

Faber caught him in an quick guillotine when Cruz was very young, but that's the only time he's ever been out-grappled or submitted.

You are right for the most part. Cruz tended to use TDs to score points and outclass his opponent. He mentioned getting "sweet knee-tap takedowns" against Faber in their later fights.

It's amazing how little respect Cruz gets from some Sherdoggers. Back when I was a big Faber and TAM fan, I initially disliked Cruz. But I came to appreciate the brilliance in his fighting game and IQ. No one came close to figuring him out on his long run until Cody. Cruz's post-fight interview after the Cody loss is still the best champ-lost-his-belt post-fight interview ever. Total professional.

And Cruz's return from a huge layoff to beat a dominant champ in Dillashaw was an awesome moment in his career.
 
I've never seen him fight someone taller than him, i've seen him fight a lot of dudes who are 5 ft 5 or under.
So, in theory he might agree to fight Joe Rogan?

Just present a contract to them when they are getting pissy at each other during commentating

Good counter wrestler, also his footwork is so weird that it's hard to shoot on him to begin with.
 
BW GOAT.

And yeh, no one could outgrapple him after he leveled up after the Faber loss. His wrestling at that point was miles beyond anyone in the division.
 
I'm sure that monster drink dude outgrappled him
 
Good call. CoGar is the tallest fighter he has fought in WEC or UFC at 5'8". The rest are 2+ inches shorter.
Dave Hisqueirdo took him to a split decision in 2006, he was 5 ft 10 apparently so I'm wrong.. Never seen it though, would be intrigued to watch it.

Vera apparently is also 5'8.
 
