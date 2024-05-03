I have never seen Dom Cruz

FilipEmoFights
@Blue
Jan 6, 2022
615
531
Get out grappled.
I can’t think of one fight where grappling was used in any way as a successful gameplan against Dominick Cruz. We have never seen him get subbed, and we have never seen anyone lay on top of him for any extended period of time. I don’t even think we’ve seen him use grappling other then a takedown to sway rounds.
He just keeps it on the feet and wins decisions or gets KO’d these days and essentially his whole career was like that.
Dom doesn’t seem like the kind of fighter that was physically scary even though he’d destroy virtually anyone who isn’t a ufc fighter
