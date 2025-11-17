I have never seen a fighter look more miserable coming out for rounds during a title fight

Even JDS (oddly close acronym huh) during the brutal beatdowns that were his 2nd and 3rd fights against Cain did not look as miserable. I keep reading there are people that “feel bad” for Jack…I don’t want to seem like some non feeling inhuman bastard but I don’t particularly want to feel bad for fighters unless it’s like a serious career ending injury or they get brutally destroyed in front of their mom and young child or something. I don’t really recall anything other than the leg kick that would really hurt Jack that much other than his ego (But as soon as I saw Jack refuse to check kicks in the first round I was like oh great he’s petrified of the grappling) Even dricus stupid approach against Khamzat was just…way more mentally strong as well as not actually being in fear of Khamzats takedowns and not giving up on himself whereas Jack looked like he was in agony.

My posts have been ranty and unorganized lately but I’m throwing raw thoughts into paragraphs without really drafting them to just kinda give my points without writing a whole research paper.

Why did JDS seem more willing to come out for another round of 500 arm punches to the side of the head while being in a one armed headlock than Jack did to defend subs with a hurt leg?



Stop throwing these fuckin EuroIndAsiaStrailains at the Cockus guys, they clearly don’t have what it takes…other than Volk. I don’t know how much money they threw at Volk to fight Islam with a hurt arm and get KOd by a headkick he basically couldn’t block, but he had what it took and it ruined his goat status. The fact their first fight happened in Australia and they didn’t give him the win even though he statistacally beat Islam that night is dumb. Edit* see there it is I’m ranting again I’ll stop the post right here.



Ready for you guys to either side with me and make jokes or tell me that I suck im stupid and I’m a casual because I don’t love wall and stall or ground and bound (the b is on purpose)