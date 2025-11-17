I have never seen a fighter look more miserable coming out for rounds during a title fight

Even JDS (oddly close acronym huh) during the brutal beatdowns that were his 2nd and 3rd fights against Cain did not look as miserable. I keep reading there are people that “feel bad” for Jack…I don’t want to seem like some non feeling inhuman bastard but I don’t particularly want to feel bad for fighters unless it’s like a serious career ending injury or they get brutally destroyed in front of their mom and young child or something. I don’t really recall anything other than the leg kick that would really hurt Jack that much other than his ego (But as soon as I saw Jack refuse to check kicks in the first round I was like oh great he’s petrified of the grappling) Even dricus stupid approach against Khamzat was just…way more mentally strong as well as not actually being in fear of Khamzats takedowns and not giving up on himself whereas Jack looked like he was in agony.
My posts have been ranty and unorganized lately but I’m throwing raw thoughts into paragraphs without really drafting them to just kinda give my points without writing a whole research paper.
Why did JDS seem more willing to come out for another round of 500 arm punches to the side of the head while being in a one armed headlock than Jack did to defend subs with a hurt leg?

Stop throwing these fuckin EuroIndAsiaStrailains at the Cockus guys, they clearly don’t have what it takes…other than Volk. I don’t know how much money they threw at Volk to fight Islam with a hurt arm and get KOd by a headkick he basically couldn’t block, but he had what it took and it ruined his goat status. The fact their first fight happened in Australia and they didn’t give him the win even though he statistacally beat Islam that night is dumb. Edit* see there it is I’m ranting again I’ll stop the post right here.

Ready for you guys to either side with me and make jokes or tell me that I suck im stupid and I’m a casual because I don’t love wall and stall or ground and bound (the b is on purpose)
 
On one hand I feel bad for JDM.

His first defense is against a dominant LW who cleaned out the division.

On the other hand, he's one of the weakest WW champions of all time.

This fight was a great reminder that super fights should on occur when BOTH fighters are dominant
 
On one hand I feel bad for JDM.

His first defense is against a dominant LW who cleaned out the division.

On the other hand, he's one of the weakest WW champions of all time.

This fight was a great reminder that super fights should on occur when BOTH fighters are dominant
I don't remember the last superfight that wasn't a stomp other than Volk vs Islam 1
 
I don't remember the last superfight that wasn't a stomp other than Volk vs Islam 1
But even on paper, this fight was bizarre.

The only thing JDM had going for him was that he was the reigning WW champ. No defenses. Not a very strong resume. Weak ascent to the title.
 
I do feel for him even though im Islam fan
Gotta suck when you get outclassed as a champion in front of the world without firing a single bullet pretty much.Upcoming days,weeks,months are very challenging for competitors who then go through this,now you will have people saying you were never supposed to be champion in the first place and that you got lucky and shit
But thats a rough sport and its entirely up to him what he does after this
 
TBF

His walkout had that same look on his face

He already knew if couldn’t land a clean shot he was gonna get outgrappled pretty quickly
 
And who thought Craig Jones was the right guy emulate and show him the looks Islam would give him?

Dude is BJJ and wins with funky subs off his back

Should have had a mix of American and Russian wrestlers to build his TDD confidence up and adapt his striking for that

He’s lucky Islams head kicks whiffed by cause he almost caught a couple hard ones and woulda been out Volk style
 
I do feel for him even though im Islam fan
Gotta suck when you get outclassed as a champion in front of the world without firing a single bullet pretty much.Upcoming days,weeks,months are very challenging for competitors who then go through this,now you will have people saying you were never supposed to be champion in the first place and that you got lucky and shit
But thats a rough sport and its entirely up to him what he does after this
lol. Kinda like when Alvarez won the LW belt and then lost it to Conor. Conor shit all over him so bad in the post fight that its legendary
 
It's gotta be frustrating as hell to spend a whole camp drilling TDD and creating scrambles just to go out there and fail miserably at it. I guess it's the same thing with grapplers facing a striker with great TDD. Spend all camp working on takedown just to get sprawled on and block punches with your face. It basically sucks to know what your opponent is going to do and just fail miserably at preventing it from happening.
 
JDM did not look unbeatable in his run. Split decision wins and struggle against Belal. The super fight that should have happen should of been Islam vs Topuria. (Both look dominant in their run so far).
 
