I have clearly shown how strong I am. I shall now leave.

I have spent two and a half years training hard for my goals. I have gotten bigger and stronger after those years and months. I am proud of the progress I have made and I am proud of the hard work I have put in, even though my consistency in my training wasn't perfect. All of that was done while I nurtured my career. It was hard keeping up with the two. Maintaining a high level of performance at work for more than thirty hours a week for over a year while also training hard was very tough. But it paid off with increased salary and recognition.



Sherdog has never been my friend in my journey. You people have done nothing but mock me, ridicule me, harass me on discord, and harshly bully me for everything about me. I never understood that despite my endless efforts to explain to you all that what you were doing was wrong and what I was doing was right, not a single one of you gave me an ounce of mercy in my noble quest of teaching you all what it means to be an athlete and a man.



And now, after I have clearly shown to all of you that I am stronger than all of you in my recent front squat video doing 315 pounds for 3 reps at full range of motion, I now feel all of you can no longer deny the truth of my power and supremacy. I am a god, and you all refused to see it. You have mercilessly insulted me despite me trying to help all of you. But now none of you can deny that not any of you are physically and mentally stronger than me.



I am leaving this forum for good. You people are low class and stupid. You are all losers who will never amount to anything while my career, strength, and collection of women will be on the incline as the decades go by.