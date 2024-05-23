I have changed my avatar to honour a great American hero. You should know who she is.

10/7/15: A PRINCIPLED SCIENTIST: Celebrating Frances Kelsey’s Life and the Truth of Her History Dr. Frances Oldham Kelsey died this summer at the age of 101. Dr. Kelsey—Frankie to her friends—holds an exalted status in U.S. medical history for what she did not do. You may not know her name, b…

Sometimes it is just one person standing in the way of pure evil.Frances Oldham Kelsey was a reviewer for the FDA in Washington. One of her first assignments was to review Thalidomide for approval. Thalidomide had been approved in Canada, and many European countries.And the reason for the approval was obvious. The backers of thalidomide had excellent safety data supporting their product, demonstrating that there were virtually no side effects.Kelsey, the skeptic, decided that the safety data presented on behalf of thalidomide was "too good to be true", and called bullshit on their data. She demanded different data, and went to war with the pharmaceutical companies backing thalidomide.In the interim, thousands of children were born with horrible deformities because of thalidomide in Europe. And Kelsey saved thousands more in America by sticking to her principles, and not allowing herself to be pressured by bullshit.Kelsey was appropriately awarded the President's Award for Distinguished Federal Civilian Service by John F. Kennedy, and was widely recognized as a hero for her refusal to approve the drug.Salute to an American hero.