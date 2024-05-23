I have changed my avatar to honour a great American hero. You should know who she is.

en.wikipedia.org

Frances Oldham Kelsey - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
annsjoerdsma.com

10/7/15: A PRINCIPLED SCIENTIST: Celebrating Frances Kelsey's Life and the Truth of Her History

Dr. Frances Oldham Kelsey died this summer at the age of 101. Dr. Kelsey—Frankie to her friends—holds an exalted status in U.S. medical history for what she did not do. You may not know her name, b…
annsjoerdsma.com annsjoerdsma.com

Sometimes it is just one person standing in the way of pure evil.

Frances Oldham Kelsey was a reviewer for the FDA in Washington. One of her first assignments was to review Thalidomide for approval. Thalidomide had been approved in Canada, and many European countries.

And the reason for the approval was obvious. The backers of thalidomide had excellent safety data supporting their product, demonstrating that there were virtually no side effects.

Kelsey, the skeptic, decided that the safety data presented on behalf of thalidomide was "too good to be true", and called bullshit on their data. She demanded different data, and went to war with the pharmaceutical companies backing thalidomide.

In the interim, thousands of children were born with horrible deformities because of thalidomide in Europe. And Kelsey saved thousands more in America by sticking to her principles, and not allowing herself to be pressured by bullshit.

Kelsey was appropriately awarded the President's Award for Distinguished Federal Civilian Service by John F. Kennedy, and was widely recognized as a hero for her refusal to approve the drug.

Salute to an American hero.
 
Do you consider her (US) American? She was Canadian and moved to the USA at I think 22.

She became a dual citizen of Canada and the United States in the 1950s in order to continue practising medicine in the U.S., but retained strong ties to Canada where she continued to visit her siblings regularly until late in life.
I knew a guy whose mother had taken the drug and he was born with a deformed left arm. (They were from Canada.)
 
My cousins husband was a thalidomide baby, he has a thumb and forefinger on one hand and just a thumb on the other.
 
650lb Sumo said:
Do you consider her (US) American? She was Canadian and moved to the USA at I think 22.
She was an employee of the FDA and saved American lives. Who gives a fuck about petty bullshit like citizenship or where someone was born?

She saved American lives. That makes her an American hero.
 
TheChance said:
My cousins husband was a thalidomide baby, he has a thumb and forefinger on one hand and just a thumb on the other.
Ah.....at least he can still have a wank then.


(Oh, come on, others were thinking it too)
 
If she fought against the corrupt ass fucking FDA and big pharma then she has my respect.
 
Tone C said:
Ah.....at least he can still have a wank then.


(Oh, come on, others were thinking it too)
He can also probably hit both the inside and outside sensitive parts of the clit...

The world is his oyster.
 
Awesome thread. I love it when underappreciated heroes are recognized
 
Growing up in Fort McMurray in the early 90s there was a family on my block where the dad had been a thalidomide baby. Both arms were normal from shoulder to elbow but his forearms and hands were those of a baby. It was always uncomfortable watching him struggle to do the most basic handyman stuff around his property, like use a screw driver or hammer to fix a screw or nail popping out out of his fence or his porch.

I’ve never read much on whether thalidomide causes hereditary defects on subsequent generations but I always assumed it did because the man had two sons, one was my age and the other was maybe 3 to 4 years younger. The one my age appeared superficially unaffected but his younger brother had some mild deformities, most notably on one of his hands his thumb and index finger were sort of fused together.
 
