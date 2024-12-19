Food & Drink I have a tapeworm infection.

Black Belt
Dec 28, 2019
5,802
8,819
Welp , it’s not getting better , recently I saw that I was dizzy, had nausea , fatigue and even sore muscles. After a couple test : I have a tape worm infection , anyone ever caught this ?
 
How did you get it?
 
When you become 51 we will find you proper treatment.

Be well, GOATsez.
 
The giant parasite that lives in your ass will continue to feed on your innards until it is too large to remain at which point you will be a drained husk and it will exit forcefully. There's not much you can do now. Should have took ivermectin while you had the chance.
 
Welp , it’s not getting better , recently I saw that I was dizzy, had nausea , fatigue and even sore muscles. After a couple test : I have a tape worm infection , anyone ever caught this ?
That's what you get from eating all that McSlop...
 
Its often come from raw salmon.
If it was cooked, should have been fine.

Anyway a girl I know had one.
And this problem lasted a few fckng weeks.

Good luck ts.
 
Hey, good to see you lost the yellow AIDS dude. Welcome back.
Damn, didn't even realized.

Thank you for tolerating me
@Mods

Good thing, need to make a few thread for serious travel advice.

Got a 22hours of flight in a 24hrs span coming up
And Im not looking foward to it.
 
