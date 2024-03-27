News I have a man cold UPDATE!!!!!

THE Red Beard

I've been sneezing and I have a runny nose. Is this how it ends????

Looking to will my likes and Mayberry Awards just in case the next sneeze is the BIG ONE.

Update: So, at home, Mrs. Red Beard usually finds a way to make fun of my cold and says I'm acting like a baby. Well, this time, I fought an made sure she never saw me the least bit uncomfortable. She now has it and was like, "Why wasn't yours this bad????" I looked her dead in the eyes, boys and said..."Oh it was. You just have a woman's cold."

*high fives all around*
 
46F83CC300000578-0-image-a-40_1512389691665.jpg
 
Chules said:
Take some paracetamol, 1g QDS 6 hourly (if your liver isn't fooked), with plenty of fluids.

Eat lots of kebabs and pork/chicken. You need protein for growth and repair.

You will feel better in a day or two.

I dont think kebabs and paracetamol works on the super AIDS.
Because as an online doctor my experience and me examining TS post, conclude he do have teh SUPER AIDS.


Rip
 
I just had a runny nose in public. No man looks cool with a drippy nose. Imagine for a second, you have the sniffles like me...in prison.
 
Eat one of those expensive mint candies. I am sure they will clear the sinuses.
 
