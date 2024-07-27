I have a feeling that belal vs leon 2 will end in an eye poke

ArtardFiesta
Is there a site i could place this bet? please share the sites in the comments
The weird Belal hate is weird.
Just lol at Edwards getting a pass on this shit...
Thinking about it, to even the score, Belal does owe Leon more than one eyepoke.
Looking at Belal today, it looks like his eyelid got nerve damage from that poke and it's very visible on his face.
I believe he always had it. This is the thumbnail for the first fight. Belal’s right eyelid is clearly messed up before the fight.Looking at Belal today, it looks like his eyelid got nerve damage from that poke and it's very visible on his face.