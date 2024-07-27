I have a feeling that belal vs leon 2 will end in an eye poke

When there is nothing much to expect from the two, anything can happen and we'll be seeing Belal crying again.
 
The weird Belal hate is weird.

Just lol at Edwards getting a pass on this shit...
3NalieT.gif


1722099275263.jpeg

1722099355976.png
 
He was not blind.

He just scream cried.
<WhatItIs>

The new Jamie Varner,
whatever his name is.
 
Thinking about it, to even the score, Belal does owe Leon more than one eyepoke.
<mma4>
 
Let’s hope all the research and development for these new gloves actually minimizes the risk
 
Everybody knows you get a free foul in a fight, an eyepoke is a good one to start with.
 
I had a premonition of a fight-ending nut shot, hopefully it's just an intrusive thought. Hoping for a clean and good fight

But if you don't include Jones because of his inactivity, then Leon is the dirtiest champion right now
 
I love Belal but I do feel like his big ass eyes kind of crowd the plate a bit to lean into some HBPs
 
TheBulge said:
Looking at Belal today, it looks like his eyelid got nerve damage from that poke and it's very visible on his face.
Click to expand...
I believe he always had it. This is the thumbnail for the first fight. Belal’s right eyelid is clearly messed up before the fight.

1722108791261.jpeg
 
