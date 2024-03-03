I hate the way the interviewer starts leaving while the interview is still going.

It's shit.

DC will be asking his questions, and then be like "okay, ladies and gentlemen, you're winner . . ."

But by that point he's already out of the octagon. Like wtf. Take the extra 5 seconds to wait around and finish what you're saying without walking off.

Can't wait to get back to his seat to promote his dumb podcast again or something.

Felder does it too.
 
I always noticed that myself and including this evening
 
For some reason it makes me really happy that this triggers people.
 
Someone doesn't know how broadcast production works.
 
Emjay said:
Someone doesn't know how broadcast production works.
Explain to me how DC waiting an extra 3 or so seconds before leaving is going to affect the broadcast production.

He's not desperately needed back in the booth. Anik and Bisping can handle while DC finishes up in the octagon.
 
xhaydenx said:
Explain to me how DC waiting an extra 3 or so seconds before leaving is going to affect the broadcast production.

He's not desperately needed back in the booth. Anik and Bisping can handle while DC finishes up in the octagon.
Yeah, Sean O'Connell in PFL waits til the end of the interview, it's just a DC thing.
 
Director in his IFB telling him to get the fuck out the cage ASAP to make time for Toyo Tire ads.
 
I guess I’d care if I ever watched an interview. I have no interest in hearing from any fighter after they fight. Ever. Except for maybe Black Beast.
 
