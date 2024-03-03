I hate the way the interviewer starts leaving while the interview is still going.

xhaydenx
It's shit.
DC will be asking his questions, and then be like "okay, ladies and gentlemen, you're winner . . ."
But by that point he's already out of the octagon. Like wtf. Take the extra 5 seconds to wait around and finish what you're saying without walking off.
Can't wait to get back to his seat to promote his dumb podcast again or something.
Felder does it too.
