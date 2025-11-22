I hate that someone is gonna be a winner in this fight…

Koro_11
Yellow Card
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Aug 17, 2006
- Messages
- 25,977
- Reaction score
- 32,159
But then I love the fact that one of them is gonna be a loser.
I would love to see Ian lose, but the thought of Belal Mohammed losing in Qatar is satisfying too I can’t lie.
Double KO would be the best outcome tho, second best would be a boring lame decision so neither of them gets anywhere near a title.
I would love to see Ian lose, but the thought of Belal Mohammed losing in Qatar is satisfying too I can’t lie.
Double KO would be the best outcome tho, second best would be a boring lame decision so neither of them gets anywhere near a title.