I hate that someone is gonna be a winner in this fight…

But then I love the fact that one of them is gonna be a loser.

I would love to see Ian lose, but the thought of Belal Mohammed losing in Qatar is satisfying too I can’t lie.

Double KO would be the best outcome tho, second best would be a boring lame decision so neither of them gets anywhere near a title.
 
Are we really gonna ignore that Ian Garry just grabbed buffers neck and almost French kissed em ? Lol
 
PBP Thread 'UFC Qatar - Tsarukyan vs. Hooker Official PBP Discussion: Sat 11/22 at 10am ET'

Saturday 11.22.2025 at 10:00 AM ET
Venue: Ali Bin Hamad al-Attiyah Arena
Location: Doha, Qatar
Commentary: Paul Felder, Michael Bisping, and John Gooden


G6UFn9fa-QAE6lo7.jpg




Main Card (ESPN+ 1pm ET/10am PT)
155: Arman Tsarukyan (22-3) vs. Dan Hooker (24-12)
170: Belal Muhammad (24-4, 1NC) vs. Ian Machado Garry (16-1)
205: Volkan Oezdemir (20-8) vs. Alonzo Menifield (17-5-1)
170: Jack Hermansson (24-9) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (14-2-1)
HW: Waldo...
Great to see UFC doing something about the eye pokes, you only get 2 with a half assed warning, THEN you better watch your ass.
 
