I set my DVR to record tonights prelims and main card. When I got home, I turned it on and there was college baseball on, so I didn't record any of the fights. Then I went to ESPN news, and saw two fights there. Then, college womens softball came on, and the fights went back to ESPN. I hate it, how ESPN puts all these fight nights on, stacked with 80% fighters I've never heard of, and put them on numerous other ESPN variation stations. It's impossible to DVR them! THEN, they are also the ones who have raised the PPV by $30-40 dollars since taking over, and again offering watered down PPV's, for the most part. I for one, can't wait for their UFC contract with ESPN to end, and hopefully go somewhere else. I hate ESPN. Is it just me?