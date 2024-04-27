I HATE ESPN

I set my DVR to record tonights prelims and main card. When I got home, I turned it on and there was college baseball on, so I didn't record any of the fights. Then I went to ESPN news, and saw two fights there. Then, college womens softball came on, and the fights went back to ESPN. I hate it, how ESPN puts all these fight nights on, stacked with 80% fighters I've never heard of, and put them on numerous other ESPN variation stations. It's impossible to DVR them! THEN, they are also the ones who have raised the PPV by $30-40 dollars since taking over, and again offering watered down PPV's, for the most part. I for one, can't wait for their UFC contract with ESPN to end, and hopefully go somewhere else. I hate ESPN. Is it just me?
 
Cobra 03 said:
Try streaming and the PPV price won't bother you.
 
Mujeriego said:
ESPN is all bout the NFL, NBA, MLB, and a little bit of Golf, tennis, hockey.
They're too square to know about Boxing, and too good to give a shit about MMA.
They glaze for tiger woods and lebron so much
 
Is ESPN the reason there’s a dishwasher announcing the fights tonight? This is flippin awful.
GSP_37 said:
When UFC was on FOX Sports 1, UFC was their #1 mistress. Now UFC is the redheaded stepson of ESPN.
it is not just ufc but nhl and soccer for some reason they show alot of women sports
 
