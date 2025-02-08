  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

I hate buying cars so much

My wife has been eyeing a new vehicle.

A sales rep sent her a price for a vehicle that we were satisfied with.

We went in yesterday to firm up the deal, and then when we told him we were paying cash, he said it was going to cost $2,000 extra, unless we agreed to finance. He assured us it was an open term that we could pay off immediately and incur no interest. When I asked for this in writing, he refused.

Attempts to obtain any explanation for why they would need an extra $2,000 were met with nonsense and obfuscation.

It's such a slimy business.
 
