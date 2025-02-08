I hate buying cars so much

EndlessCritic
My wife has been eyeing a new vehicle.
A sales rep sent her a price for a vehicle that we were satisfied with.
We went in yesterday to firm up the deal, and then when we told him we were paying cash, he said it was going to cost $2,000 extra, unless we agreed to finance. He assured us it was an open term that we could pay off immediately and incur no interest. When I asked for this in writing, he refused.
Attempts to obtain any explanation for why they would need an extra $2,000 were met with nonsense and obfuscation.
It's such a slimy business.
