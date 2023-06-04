I hate Apple computers

SSgt Dickweed
Apr 30, 2015
12,364
10,326
Fucking Mac's.
I work in tech and I can't explain why they're supposedly more secure than Windows devices but it's just harder to do anything. I would make a copy of a .txt file and it saves is as "name.txt copy" and then I have to rename it. How stupid is that set up?
Even simple shit I have to google, like how to find file locations. The odd thing is that so much companies use Mac hardware and Windows apps. When I open an excel file on a Mac it takes about five seconds. How the fuck is that efficient in any way?
