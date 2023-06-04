I hate Apple computers

Fucking Mac's.

giphy.gif


I work in tech and I can't explain why they're supposedly more secure than Windows devices but it's just harder to do anything. I would make a copy of a .txt file and it saves is as "name.txt copy" and then I have to rename it. How stupid is that set up?

Even simple shit I have to google, like how to find file locations. The odd thing is that so much companies use Mac hardware and Windows apps. When I open an excel file on a Mac it takes about five seconds. How the fuck is that efficient in any way?

<JonesDXSuckIt>
 
I hate using them too. I'm team iphone all day but when it comes to Laptops/Desktops I want nothing to do with Apple. My boss gave me an Imac to use and after a couple of weeks he ended up just buying me a new laptop.
 
They’re harder to support just because fewer people are familiar with how to use them. But they’re easier to support because they don’t just spontaneously shit the bed all the time like Windows computers.
 
Last edited:
Ive had NOTHING but problems anytime Apple is involved.

I call em "The Emperors New Clothes" of tech.

Fuck those dummies at "The Genius Bar" too.
 
That is why they are more secure.
 
I'm convinced that the perception that Macs are inherently more secure than Windows is not entirely based on the inherent security of the operating systems themselves. Factors such as historical market dynamics, the Unix-based architecture of macOS, and the lower number of malware targeting Macs have contributed to this perception.

Doesn't help that new devs come fresh off the assembly line with a MacBook in hand, swinging from the nuts of the latest hipster framework. They're the crossfitters of tech.
 
inb4 this makes it to the war room
 
I gave up on Apple computers close to a damn decade ago now.

Just too much bullshitnwithbthem.

When it wouldn’t let me update my OS because of year make of my cpu I had had it.

Cpu had plenty of power. Laptop had over double the ram required etc.

Don’t get that shit with windows. You can run 10 on a potatoe. It might be slower than dogshit but they will let you do it.
 
My MacAir doesn't have a pug in for my phone so you can't back up the pics. They want to force you to pay for storage in the cloud which is bullshit!!!!!
 
Windows is garbage. Outlook couldn’t even find emails I was searching for. Windows knew about it and didn’t fix it for 6 months. Once patch was released, it was still the same issue.

Team hipster Apple over here. Been smooth ever since I moved.
 
