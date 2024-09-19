I had uncomfortable sex

My girl and I usually have sex at my place, but we were at her house and her cat was in the room. The cat is only a year old, and I've known the cat since it's first day at the house.



My girl wanted it and so I began, except the cat was watching. I thought it was weird. I did not like the cat being in the room and looking at me. I know a lot of people bang in front of pets but man I just didn't like it. I was hoping she would remove the cat but she didn't.



Anyone else ever have this happen and thought it was unsettling?