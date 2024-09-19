I had uncomfortable sex

My girl and I usually have sex at my place, but we were at her house and her cat was in the room. The cat is only a year old, and I've known the cat since it's first day at the house.

My girl wanted it and so I began, except the cat was watching. I thought it was weird. I did not like the cat being in the room and looking at me. I know a lot of people bang in front of pets but man I just didn't like it. I was hoping she would remove the cat but she didn't.

Anyone else ever have this happen and thought it was unsettling?
 
What, like in the back of a Volkswagen?
giphy.gif
 
Happened to me but I didn't care, my fiancée was weirded out though and since then I've been carrying the cat out the room before the deed. Not really a hassle.
I know for a fact little shit didn't care as he tried to rape his sister on my lap.
 
When he says girlfriend he means his landlady and by cat he means her husband likes to watch
 
