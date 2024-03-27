I had two slices of cold pizza and an ice cream cone for breakfast

Cherry Brigand








It was pretty good.
Was going to have some toast and turkey bacon. Decided if I'm eating bread, today's the day it may as well be pizza. Ice cream cone (mint chocolate chip) was gratuitous, but desired and the craving was sated.
That said this all happened because I'm exhausted and was in the mood for some mollycoddling.
