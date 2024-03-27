I had two slices of cold pizza and an ice cream cone for breakfast

It was pretty good.

Was going to have some toast and turkey bacon. Decided if I'm eating bread, today's the day it may as well be pizza. Ice cream cone (mint chocolate chip) was gratuitous, but desired and the craving was sated.

That said this all happened because I'm exhausted and was in the mood for some mollycoddling.
 
Cold pizza is, of course, a classic breakfast choice. You shouldn't be having ice cream in the house though, lest you want the beetus to catch you.
 
That breakfast would have my 41-year-old guts in turmoil.

Kudos to you.
 
I love pizza, I could eat it all the time, but cold pizza is disgusting.
 
