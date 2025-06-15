I had no idea that Mansur Abdul-Malik is on this card - He is an exciting prospect

They threw Cody Brundage to him, I think this is gonna be super short fight and violent. MAM is gonna come out super aggressive as usual. The UFC wants to build up MAM, I am getting early Bo Nickal vibes but I think MAM is way better then Nickal at the same stage. He has better striking and equally ambitious if not even more.



The UFC have not added an exciting prospect to their roster for like few years now the last patch were Paddy and Topuria and both of them aren´t prospects anymore but ethablished elite fighters currently but there is also Jean Silva but he is not a prospect anymore either and there is also Morales but there is still question marks about him leaving us only wtih Mansur as the only really exciting prospect that was signed by the UFC recently...



He is a former Maryland state champion which means he is a great wrestler on top of having some good striking