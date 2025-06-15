I had no idea that Mansur Abdul-Malik is on this card - He is an exciting prospect

They threw Cody Brundage to him, I think this is gonna be super short fight and violent. MAM is gonna come out super aggressive as usual. The UFC wants to build up MAM, I am getting early Bo Nickal vibes but I think MAM is way better then Nickal at the same stage. He has better striking and equally ambitious if not even more.

The UFC have not added an exciting prospect to their roster for like few years now the last patch were Paddy and Topuria and both of them aren´t prospects anymore but ethablished elite fighters currently but there is also Jean Silva but he is not a prospect anymore either and there is also Morales but there is still question marks about him leaving us only wtih Mansur as the only really exciting prospect that was signed by the UFC recently...

He is a former Maryland state champion which means he is a great wrestler on top of having some good striking
 
He is legit and his gonna make some noise in this division pretty quickly. I don´t understand why Brundage even took this fight what the hell was he thinking this is gonna be a massacre.

Mansur is an exciting prospect for sure.

Besides the UFC needs to pair him with top 15 after this fight.. I would love to see him vs Costa next
 
He is legit and his gonna make some noise in this division pretty quickly. I don´t understand why Brundage even took this fight what the hell was he thinking this is gonna be a massacre.

Mansur is an exciting prospect for sure.

Besides the UFC needs to pair him with top 15 after this fight.. I would love to see him vs Costa next
Some fighters are fighters and will fight anyone and others are just not savvy about match-making they don´t even check who they are gonna face and are willing to turn up for 12/12. I would have definitely not taken this fight tho if I was in his position.

The fighters who are savvy about match-making unfortunately last longer in the UFC even if there is no talent..
 
