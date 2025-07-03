I had a driver get killed in Mexico

LSXMMA

LSXMMA

I posty..I sleepy..I eaty
@Black
Joined
Jun 28, 2008
Messages
5,296
Reaction score
205
So, I own a freight brokerage company and I primarily deal in Avocados out of Mexico, California and Texas. Avocados are a huge source of income for cartels. They have their hands in anything that can make money.

Yesterday I had a driver killed by the cartel doing one of my loads and had $80,000 with of avocados stolen plus a $70,000 reefer trailer. The driver picked up a load of avocados in Michoacán and was heading to the Laredo, Texas border.

I received a call from my contact at the carrier(Frio Express) yesterday telling me that the driver was missing. Says the Elogs(GPS tracking )in the truck stopped working and the driver hadn't been heard from in almost 24 hours.

Things like this aren't as uncommon as you would think. Have had loads of avocados stolen before in Mexico, couple times actually. Had drivers attacked and beaten. Lots of wild stories in this business. It's Mexico and the cartel.

However, tonight my contact called me back and told me they found the truck and driver was dead in the sleeper with multiple gunshots. The trailer was gone and the Elogs had been removed.

The guys was only 22 years old only had his CDLs about a year. Very sad and tragic. I have had a driver die in an accident before but this just hits a little different.
 
That really sucks. I'm sorry to hear that. Prayers up for his soul and his family.
 
LSXMMA said:
So, I own a freight brokerage company and I primarily deal in Avocados out of Mexico, California and Texas. Avocados are a huge source of income for cartels. They have their hands in anything that can make money.

Yesterday I had a driver killed by the cartel doing one of my loads and had $80,000 with of avocados stolen plus a $70,000 reefer trailer. The driver picked up a load of avocados in Michoacán and was heading to the Laredo, Texas border.

I received a call from my contact at the carrier(Frio Express) yesterday telling me that the driver was missing. Says the Elogs(GPS tracking )in the truck stopped working and the driver hadn't been heard from in almost 24 hours.

Things like this aren't as uncommon as you would think. Have had loads of avocados stolen before in Mexico, couple times actually. Had drivers attacked and beaten. Lots of wild stories in this business. It's Mexico and the cartel.

However, tonight my contact called me back and told me they found the truck and driver was dead in the sleeper with multiple gunshots. The trailer was gone and the Elogs had been removed.

The guys was only 22 years old only had his CDLs about a year. Very sad and tragic. I have had a driver die in an accident before but this just hits a little different.
Click to expand...
You literally had nothing to do with his death. Mexico will do Mexico.
 
I read the title first and read it as you had him killed..
I was all why would he confess to that???

Terrible news, and only 22 years old.
I know the feeling of losing co-workers suddenly (illness and a car crash).
But to murder?

Its rough. I hope his family gets some help in these hard times.
And you too TS, it cant be easy on you.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,179
Messages
57,514,316
Members
175,736
Latest member
StandingBodyElbow

Share this page

Back
Top