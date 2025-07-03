I had a driver get killed in Mexico

So, I own a freight brokerage company and I primarily deal in Avocados out of Mexico, California and Texas. Avocados are a huge source of income for cartels. They have their hands in anything that can make money.



Yesterday I had a driver killed by the cartel doing one of my loads and had $80,000 with of avocados stolen plus a $70,000 reefer trailer. The driver picked up a load of avocados in Michoacán and was heading to the Laredo, Texas border.



I received a call from my contact at the carrier(Frio Express) yesterday telling me that the driver was missing. Says the Elogs(GPS tracking )in the truck stopped working and the driver hadn't been heard from in almost 24 hours.



Things like this aren't as uncommon as you would think. Have had loads of avocados stolen before in Mexico, couple times actually. Had drivers attacked and beaten. Lots of wild stories in this business. It's Mexico and the cartel.



However, tonight my contact called me back and told me they found the truck and driver was dead in the sleeper with multiple gunshots. The trailer was gone and the Elogs had been removed.



The guys was only 22 years old only had his CDLs about a year. Very sad and tragic. I have had a driver die in an accident before but this just hits a little different.