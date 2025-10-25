I guess were getting Jones-Gane 2!

Intermission
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2024
- Messages
- 7,146
- Reaction score
- 3,601
I think Aspinall has great potential but he did not look mentally ready. He looked like a fish out of water in that stadium.. Gane was relaxed so props to him for that.
Tom looked like Gane did against Jones. It was a reversal for Cyril this time.
So unfortunately (or not) I predict Gane will get another shot against Jones
Tom looked like Gane did against Jones. It was a reversal for Cyril this time.
So unfortunately (or not) I predict Gane will get another shot against Jones