I guess were getting Jones-Gane 2!

I

Intermission

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
7,146
Reaction score
3,601
I think Aspinall has great potential but he did not look mentally ready. He looked like a fish out of water in that stadium.. Gane was relaxed so props to him for that.

Tom looked like Gane did against Jones. It was a reversal for Cyril this time.

So unfortunately (or not) I predict Gane will get another shot against Jones<{jackyeah}>
 
Maybe nobody told you this but neither Gane or Jones is the champion. Is this a title fight eliminator?
 
Bro literally nobody cares about Gane let alone Jones who got off the couch and beat him in a minute.

That being said I don’t think the UFC gives another title shot. Dudes zero for three now in title fights, they gotta cut their losses with this guy.
 
frederick said:
Make Gane fight Almeida.
Click to expand...

The UFC protected Gane from grapplers, they gave him Volkov and he got ridden out easily reminiscent of Cael Sanderson in his prime lol.

I think this time they might finally feed him to Almeida or Blaydes lol. He’s probably pissed off the whole front office with this debacle
 
ThaiSexPills said:
I hope this spawns new glove changes. I don’t think Gane meant to do this. He may have but either way, it’s really shitty
Click to expand...
No use. They have to be able grapple. It's strange not every other fight ends like this since it's a natural hand position to have.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

koa pomaikai
Media In the shadow of Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall must dominate Cyril Gane to establish legitimacy
2 3 4
Replies
64
Views
2K
Steve Fox
Steve Fox
Luffy
DDP before JJ vs Gane analysis;
2
Replies
25
Views
2K
Dionysian
Dionysian
Alpha_T83
Media Good Ariel Helwani analysis on Jon Jones' tweets
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
3K
lagofala
lagofala

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,275,584
Messages
57,997,337
Members
175,899
Latest member
aljaljalj

Share this page

Back
Top