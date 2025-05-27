I guess the UFC

Paolo Delutis
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Oct 23, 2017
- Messages
- 21,910
- Reaction score
- 21,318
Knows whats its doing, as everyone is talking about Jones vs Aspinall again...
Expect a fight announcement soon, the PR machine is in full effect ,
Expect Dana to come out with some shit like..
" Jones doesn't want the fight"
Jones will hit back with some shit like,
" Dana should be honest with the people he knows what i need in order to fight Tom"
Meanwhile Tom will be chirping only Jon and Polishing Danas bald head...untill he gets " mad"..
Then boom fight announcement biggest card of the Summer...
Jones vs tom headlining...maybe Madison Sqaure Garden...
You heard it here first..
Jones is a business man, a narcissistic business man he isnt going to leave the sport with unfinished business or without a big pay day..
U best believe if he does fight Tom thats the end of his career win or lose...
Mark it down..
Expect a fight announcement soon, the PR machine is in full effect ,
Expect Dana to come out with some shit like..
" Jones doesn't want the fight"
Jones will hit back with some shit like,
" Dana should be honest with the people he knows what i need in order to fight Tom"
Meanwhile Tom will be chirping only Jon and Polishing Danas bald head...untill he gets " mad"..
Then boom fight announcement biggest card of the Summer...
Jones vs tom headlining...maybe Madison Sqaure Garden...
You heard it here first..
Jones is a business man, a narcissistic business man he isnt going to leave the sport with unfinished business or without a big pay day..
U best believe if he does fight Tom thats the end of his career win or lose...
Mark it down..