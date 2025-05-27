I guess the UFC

Knows whats its doing, as everyone is talking about Jones vs Aspinall again...

Expect a fight announcement soon, the PR machine is in full effect ,

Expect Dana to come out with some shit like..

" Jones doesn't want the fight"


Jones will hit back with some shit like,

" Dana should be honest with the people he knows what i need in order to fight Tom"


Meanwhile Tom will be chirping only Jon and Polishing Danas bald head...untill he gets " mad"..

Then boom fight announcement biggest card of the Summer...

Jones vs tom headlining...maybe Madison Sqaure Garden...

You heard it here first..

Jones is a business man, a narcissistic business man he isnt going to leave the sport with unfinished business or without a big pay day..

U best believe if he does fight Tom thats the end of his career win or lose...

Mark it down..

download (2).jpegFluidLiquidCranefly-mobile.jpgoo497s9up5evd53h_1607499333.jpeg

141_Daniel_Cormier.jpgguess who comes out of retirement to call out Jones for the first UFC stadium fight card after Jones beats tom
 
Yea... It's not happening. If it happens by some chance, I'm still more excited for DDP vs Khamzat anyways. I legitimately give Jones almost no chance in the fight and the joy of it is simply watching Jones suffer defeat instead of a good fight.
 
